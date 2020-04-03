Resident Evil 3 Remake Subway puzzle guide: how to solve Train Puzzle

Resident Evil 3 may offer fewer puzzles than its predecessor, but this subway-based one might catch you out. Here’s how to solve it.

Resident Evil 3: Remake is finally here, and that means it’s once again time to wander the streets of Raccoon City, this time with Jill Valentine.

As we noted in our review, there are not quite as many brain teasers to be found this time around (compared to last year’s excellent Resident Evil 2), but one that is likely to stop players in their tracks.

Here’s how to solve it – oh, and there are some spoilers ahead, so stop reading if you’ve not reached the puzzle yet.

Still here? OK, here we go.

Once you’ve met Carlos for the first time, he’ll take you to a subway car where his team are looking to save civilians and ferry them out of the city – good guy, Carlos.

The trouble is, they can’t get the train moving just yet, so Jill offers to cross-town and get things moving.

She leaves the subway, and heads topside to reach the substation to get the power turned on while battling spider-like creatures.

Afterward, you’ll need to head to the Subway Control Room which is in the Kite Bros. building – you’ll see it on your map, but you might also recognise it from being where you grabbed the fire hose or the shotgun .

Once inside, you’ll see a train route diagram and be tasked with routing the subway car via the right track.

Here’s the solution:

Once you hit the ‘Enter’ button at the bottom, the route will be confirmed and you’ll have to get back to the subway car.

Luckily, you’re not too far from it, but expect trouble along the way from a very persistent bioweapon.