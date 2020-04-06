Resident Evil 3 safe code: Every safe and locker code for the RE3 Remake

Resident Evil 3 is out now, with the PS1 classic getting a full-on HD remake for the PS4, Xbox One and PCs. Resident Evil 3 is set alongside the events of RE2 and sees Jill Valentine return to Raccoon City amid the T-Virus outbreak. The Umbrella disaster has caused zombies and mutated monstrosities to swarm through the city.

But Jill is aided in her fight for survival by safe and lockers spread throughout the game hiding crucial items.

These safe and lockers need to be unlocked using codes which can be a bit tricky to figure out.

But if you’re having trouble with the safe and code lockers in RE3 then don’t worry, you can find out all you need below.

In this article you will find details on all the safe and lockers codes you need in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

