Resident Evil Resistance Beta Start Time Delayed: PS4 and PC demo pushed back

Capcom has had to delay the start of the Resi Resistance demo on PS4 and PC due to technical issues – here’s what you need to know.

Resident Evil 3 Remake fans are excited about the launch of the Resistance open beta – which is happening for some people today.

The bad news, though, is that Capcom has announced the beta will be pushed back for some users on a few platforms, thanks to ‘technical issues.’

“Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam,” the official Resident Evil games Twitter account announced.

“The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

That means that the Resident Evil 3 Resistance open beta had a 7am GMT launch time for fans in the UK on Xbox, but players on PS4 and PC are going to have to wait an unspecified amount of time until they can try out the beta.

The open beta download size looks to be around 10GB – so it shouldn’t take too long to download (even if Sony is throttling your PSN download speeds for the foreseeable).

Resident Evil Resistance is the online-only asymmetric online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe that supports between 2-5 players, and acts as the multiplayer element to Resident Evil 3.

We’ll update you once the beta for game is available on all platforms.