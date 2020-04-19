Resident Evil Resistance Review: Fun but flawed multiplayer horror experiment

Is Resident Evil’s latest multiplayer foray one to get your teeth into, or an ill-advised experiment gone wrong?

Despite a less than stellar track record with the likes of Evolve and the cancelled Fable Legends, asymmetric multiplayer titles are slowly clawing their way back into the limelight thanks to the efforts of big hitters like Dead By Daylight and Friday The 13th.

Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that another horror-themed challenger has shambled into view, this one the mutated offspring of Capcom’s excellent Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes – but like a zombie with nothing below the waist, it lacks urgency and direction.

Formerly known as Project Resistance, this 4v1 title is part of the Resident Evil 3: Remake and is designed to keep players invested after they’ve battled the Nemesis and saved Raccoon City once again.

Four playable characters awaken in a testing facility and are tasked with escaping the nefarious clutches of the Umbrella Corporation while a fifth player, the ‘Mastermind’, plays Dungeon Keeper by unleashing their inner Albert Wesker, dropping zombies and other nasties to keep them at bay and prevent their escape.

With a timer running, the survivors simply need to stay alive, solving ‘puzzles’ to escape three areas (which essentially boils down to securing keys and moving on), while every zombie bite and trap triggered takes away precious seconds.

If Resident Evil 3: Remake simply pivots the franchise towards action, Resistance gives it a hard, meaty shove down that route instead.

Ammo is bountiful among the nondescript rooms of the Umbrella complex (albeit placed randomly), and the lack of scares puts this closer to a third-person shooter than a survival horror experience.

This has the unfortunate effect of highlighting that the underlying shooting mechanics of the single-player campaign (and that of its immediate predecessor) just don’t hold up when four characters are pumping zombies full of lead.

Even adding damage numbers as you’d find in Borderlands does little to make the shooting any more impactful.

There are six playable characters, each with their own abilities and passive boosts, but not all are created equally.

Valerie, for example, is able to deploy an area-of-effect healing First Aid Spray, while someone like Becca offers a brief window of unlimited ammo that you’re unlikely to need.

January offers arguably the most interesting perks of the bunch, able to block the Mastermind’s vision and increase the cost to use each item. At launch, though, it feels unbalanced.

Playing as the Mastermind is much more enjoyable if only for its commitment to the campy dialogue the series is known for.

Each move is denoted by a card, each with its own action cost, and they range from the standard zombie to hellish dogs, to traps that hold survivors in place, to much more powerful additions like Resident Evil 2’s Mr X or the Tryant.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll be itching to step into the shoes of one of these monstrosities, and while it does feel fun to essentially pummel an entire team of survivors into the ground by getting the drop on them, it never feels satisfying to control. The videogame equivalent of smashing action figures together.

There’s just no real nuance or feedback, and that’s a shame.

After each match, you’ll earn RP, a currency that can unlock bonus perks for each of your survivors – but you aren’t able to mix and match.

Win a round as Valerie, for example, and you’ll have the potential to level her up. This sounds fine in practice, but with Random Matches putting you in the shoes of a character you may not care for, it feels like a gamble.

You can play custom matches instead, but these earn barely enough RP to make them feel worth it, meaning the other main option is playing with friends – so your mileage may vary.

RP can be spent to unlock crates that increase your chances of survival (or winning, should you choose to play as the mastermind), and these can’t be purchased with real money which means if someone has a boosted set of equipment, it’s because they earned it.

You can, however, buy boosters to increase the rate at which you earn RP.

– Reviewed on PS4 Pro

Resident Evil is a franchise full of possibility, but Resistance still feels a little too narrow in scope. While we expect much of the tuning to be done in the weeks and months to come, what’s available now feels too thin to get excited about.

With a refined matchmaking system (and rewards to go with it), as well as a balanced set of character classes and improved monster control, it could be a sleeper hit for many. For now, though, it feels like a missed opportunity.

The fact it’s bundled with a fantastic 5-star game in the form of Resident Evil 3 Remake, certainly helps.

But as a standalone product, it’s a fun but ultimately flawed experience; albeit one we hope improves in time.