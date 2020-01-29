Residents in a posh Florida neighborhood sue man after turning his house into a multicolored eyesore

Residents living in a smart street in Florida are seeing more than just red after a neighbor painted his house by splattering tins of brightly colored paint at the walls.

Neighbors of the home in Il Regalo Circle in Naples, Florida, say they are in shock after the man spent a week splattering paint of all manner of colors over the walls of his half-million dollar house.

The walls were turned from a boring beige to a psychedelic mix on the outside of 41-year-old Geoffrey Liebman’s home.

Liebman has already been arrested on drug charges and is no longer living in the house.

The budding artist didn’t just stop at the walls and windows of the house – the paint also ended up on a van parked in the driveway which was also bathed in color and had each of its wheels painted a different color and the question ‘Who is Omar?’ scrawled on the outside.

The mailbox was jazzed up after being coated in a splash of pink, orange and blue.

A friend of Liebman’s was astounded by what he saw and was unable to explain his behavior.

‘I can’t believe it. I absolutely can’t believe someone would do something like this. I haven’t seen the inside yet!’ said Alan Klawans to NBC 2. ‘Obviously he has a drug issue or something going on. I’ve just never seen anything like this in my life.

‘The guy wanted to take something out on the home instead of getting help. I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all why someone would go to this extreme ‘

The lawn was turned into a shade of brilliant blue while a 30ft high palm tree was also doused in yellow, pink and blue paint.

The homeowners association is now suing Liebman who they say trashed the house, however the city say there is nothing that can be done because he no longer living there.

Liebman is already facing drug charges, including smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

The Collier County Code Enforcement Division is investigating and said violations exist on the house, but it won’t be taking action at this time.