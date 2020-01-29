Residents of Wuhan shout ‘add oil’ out of their windows in unison during coronavirus lockdown

Residents of Wuhan, a Chinese city on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, have begun to chant inspiring slogans out of their windows to encourage each other as they are cut off from the outside world.

Multiple videos on social media show the locals repeatedly yelling ‘add oil’ – a common Chinese phrase that can be translated as ‘keep fighting’ or ‘keep going’ – and singing patriotic songs from their flats to show their determination in fighting the deadly virus.

However, experts warned that the activity might spread the life-threatening disease because the virus is likely to be passed through saliva.

Doctors urged citizens to halt the events or wear face masks if they must attend them to prevent any possible transmission.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed at least 106 people – all in China – and sickened more than 4,585 worldwide.

The intensifying health crisis has led the authorities to quarantine at least 56 million people living in central China’s Hubei Province and cancel Lunar New Year festivities around the country.

Following the outbreak, scientists fear more than 100,000 people may have been infected already, considerably more than the official toll.

Responding to the above allegation, Li Xingwang, lead expert from the Centre for the Diagnostics and Research of Infectious Diseases at Beijing Ditan Hospital said in a press conference today that he had not heard of the figure. He insisted that the government was releasing statistics about the virus in a timely manner.

Wuhan has around 14 million people, including nine million regular residents and five million temporary residents, according to its mayor Zhou Xianwang.

After the city went into lockdown last Thursday, the bustling provincial capital has virtually turned into a ghost town.

Little traffic can be seen on the road, most shops are shut and residents are cooped up at home to avoid being infected.

To provide support to each other and kill time, some residents yesterday suggested on WeChat, a popular social media platform, that they should shout uplifting phrases and sing the national anthem from their window at 8pm.

One clip circulating on Twitter shows people living in tower blocks yelling ‘Wuhan, add oil’ in unison.

Another clip shows one man, believed to be a Wuhan resident, shouting from his apartment into his residential complex: ‘Is there anyone singing songs on the opposite side?’ One voice soon answered: ‘Yes.’

Similar activities were also observed in cities neighbouring Wuhan, such as Yichang.

But doctors have urged the locals to put a stop to the trend immediately.

Medics called the activity ‘too risky’ and ‘too scary’, according to Hubei Daily.

The experts told the newspaper that the saliva of the people living upstairs might be inhaled by those living downstairs while singing; moreover, saliva might also be blown towards a different building by the wind.

Some other doctors advised people to wear face masks if they must join the activity, adding ‘singing songs loudly without the possibility of passing on diseases can help release pressure’, they told Guancha.cn.

China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak will carry on for at least another six months and infect tens of thousands of people at a minimum, according to scientists.

The Wuhan coronavirus is now confirmed to have infected at least 4,500 people around the world and to have killed 106 in China. Germany, Sri Lanka and Cambodia yesterday became the latest countries to declare cases.

Now a report written by an expert at the University of Toronto has said the ‘best case scenario’ is that the outbreak dies down after summer this year.

With almost 5,000 cases confirmed already in January, this could mean another 25,000 cases if the infection continues to spread at the same rate.

Experts, however, believe there have already been at least that many cases in China and some predict up to 40,000.

The prediction comes as other researchers say they are at least two months away from trialing a vaccine against the virus. By that time, hundreds more could have died and numerous other countries been infected.