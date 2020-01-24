Residents run outdoors for safety as earthquake with 6.8 magnitude shakes eastern Turkey 

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, causing some buildings to collapse, killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped, Turkish officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 1755 GMT, was in Elazig province, about 340 miles east of the capital, Ankara.

Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that three people died in the province. State-run Anadolu Agency quoted Gov. Aydin Barus as saying five other people died in his nearby Malatya province.

At least 225 people were injured in Elazig and 90 in Malatya.

Kaldirim said a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice but was quickly brought under control.

Earlier, Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four- or five-story building collapsed in the town of Maden in Elazig.

Around four or five buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were hurt, he said.

‘We are hoping we will not have more casualties,’ he was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkish television showed images of people stuck in apartments rushing outside in panic, as well as a fire on the roof of one building.

‘It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us. We rushed outside,’ 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the city of Elazig, said.

‘We will spend the coming days in a farmhouse outside the city,’ she said.

‘Sivrice was shaken very seriously, we have directed our rescue teams to the region,’ he told reporters, adding that there were reports of some collapsed buildings in the region.

Soylu was at a meeting on earthquake preparedness when the quake struck.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said up to seven people are believed to be trapped inside two collapsed buildings in Maden.

Turkish aid organisations said they had sent teams to affected areas and Soylu described the earthquake as a ‘level 3’ incident according to the country’s emergency response plan. This means it requires assistance at the national level but is one stage short of needing international help.

The quake struck in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area and it could take some time for authorities to establish the full extent of damage.

The tremor was felt in several parts of eastern Turkey including Tunceli, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, adding that neighbouring cities had mobilised rescue teams for the quake area.

It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

The US Geological Survey assessed the quake’s magnitude at 6.7, and said it struck at a depth of about six miles.

‘We have sent four teams to the quake region,’ Recep Salci of Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) said. ‘We have news of collapsed buildings, and preparing more teams in case of need.’

Zekeriya Gunes, 68, a resident of Elazig city, said a building 200 metres down on his street had collapsed but he did not know whether it was inhabited.

‘Everybody is in the street, it was very powerful, very scary,’ he said.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that there were no reports of any casualties in Sivrice but said the quake may have caused casualties in rural areas outside the town.

‘Sivrice was shaken very seriously, we have directed our rescue teams to the region,’ he told reporters, adding that there were reports of some collapsed buildings in the region.

He added that troops were also on standby to assist if required.

Turkey lies on major faultlines and is prone to earthquakes.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5.

The US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 6.7, with the quake affecting not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

The quake had a depth of 6.2 miles, according to EMSC.

State media in neighbouring Syria reported the earthquake was felt in several areas of the country.

Local media in Lebanon reported the same in the cities of Beirut and Tripoli.

Turkish media said the earthquake sent people running outdoors for safety.

In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Izmit in western Turkey, leaving more than 17,000 people dead including about 1,000 in the economic capital Istanbul.

In September, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate the city of 15 million people, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, some 60 miles to the north, killing at least 523 people.