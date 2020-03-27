Retired boxer Gavin Rees knocks down gobby pal with single punch in sparring session

Former WBA super-lightweight world champion Gavin Rees revealed he once taught his gobby pal Danny Slug a lesson by knocking him down with a single punch

Retired boxer Gavin Rees taught his gobby pal a lesson by knocking him down with a single punch in a sparring session.

The former WBA super-lightweight world champion retired in 2014, but still had more than enough left in the tank to deal with Danny “Slughands” Evans, 29.

Gavin, 39, of Newbridge, Caerphilly, shared a video of the smackdown on Twitter and said: “Only sparred once in the last 4 years. Been constantly abused on Facebook by some rude….

“Took less than 30 seconds to shut him up. Danny Slug think before u open tha trap again. This old man ain’t out yet.” Evans lost two sparring matches against Gavin at the Pantside ABC in Newport, Gwent, last Sunday.

The civil engineer, of Caerphilly, admitted: “It was brutal. He put me down twice with two body shots, crippling body shots to say the least. I didn’t have a chance in hell in beating him.

Danny revealed that he and Gavin are friends who egg each other on via social media. He said: “We’re friends, we have a bit of banter and sometimes it gets a bit serious and I offered him a few rounds.

“I said, ‘just because you’re an ex world champion don’t expect me to automatically respect you’.

“I knew I didn’t have a chance in hell in beating him.

“I look at it as experience. I’m no top boxer, I don’t claim to be but I’ll have a go with anyone if the occasion arises.