Retired NFL kicker Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus age 73

Retired NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died age 73 after coronavirus spread through his New Orleans retirement home, killing 15 people.

Dempsey, who broke records with a 63-yard field goal he made for the New Orleans Saints in 1970, died Saturday, according to his family.

The NFL legend started with the Saints in 1969, and went on to play for the Eagles, Rams, Oilers and Bills.

On November 8, 1970 Saints PK Tom Dempsey kicked the game-winning 63 yard FG versus the Lions at Tulane stadium, 19-17. 🙏🏻🏈

Rest In Peace PK Thomas John Dempsey

(January 12, 1947 – April 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/SsDh6OuTt9

At least 15 residents of Lambeth House retirement home, including Dempsey, have died of the illness, reports the Times-Picayune.

Dempsey tested positive for the deadly virus, also known as COVID-19, on March 25, his daughter Ashley said.

Her father, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was born with no toes on his right foot and without fingers on his right hand, and wore a specially made shoe during his career with the NFL.

Defying all odds, Dempsey broke the previous field goal record by seven yards on November 8, 1970, helping the Saints beat the Detroit Lions 19-7.

There have been more than 337,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 9,600 deaths.

Louisiana has had more than 12,400 confirmed cases and 412 deaths.

Dempsey held his record until he was tied in 1998 by the Denver Broncos’ Jason Elam, and then was bested by the Broncos’ Matt Prater with a 64-yard kick in 2013.

He is at least the third person connected to the Saints to have been confirmed infected with the virus.

Sean Payton, the team’s head coach, tested positive on March 19 and has since recovered. Also Saturday, Bobby Hebert Sr., the father of former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert, died following complications from the illness.