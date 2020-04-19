Retired Rockies slugger Todd Helton sentenced to two days in jail for 2019 DUI

Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton has been sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty last month to a DUI charge from 2019, and according to his attorney, the 46-year-old has already served his 48-hour sentence.

Helton pled guilty to a charge of Driving Under the Influence First Offense and will be on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, during which time his license will be suspended, Knox County assistant district attorney Sean F. McDermott told the Daily Mail.

He will also be required to pay a $350 fine and attend a Victim Impact panel.

Helton, 46, was arrested March 18, 2019 in is home town of Knoxville, Tennessee after he crashed his truck into a telephone pole. He was taken to the emergency room and told police he had taken Ambien, a sleeping medication, before driving. However, the police report reportedly revealed that Helton had a plastic cup in his car that smelled of alcohol.

‘Todd regrets what happened,’ read a statement from Helton’s attorneys provided to the Daily Mail. ‘He accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. He successfully completed treatment, served the mandatory 48 hours required by Tennessee law, and is working to put this behind him. Todd is thankful for the support he has received.’

TMZ was the first to report the sentencing.

Helton reportedly entered alcohol treatment after the crash.

Helton previously was arrested for DUI in Colorado back in 2013. At the time he was fined $400 and ordered to perform 24 hours of community service.

After breaking into the majors with Colorado in 1997, Helton succeeded Andres Galarraga at first base in 1998 when the All-Star left the Rockies for the Atlanta Braves in free agency.

Helton responded with a breakout 25-home run season, while finishing second on the team in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.380) to future Hall of Famer Larry Walker. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting that season behind Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood.

He had his first of five All-Star appearances in 2000, leading the league in batting (.372), ob-base percentage (.463), runs batted in, (147), doubles (59) and hits (216), not to mention 42 home runs.

Helton’s number has since been retired by the Rockies following his retirement in 2013.

Since his playing days, Helton has remained in the Knoxville area, where he played baseball at the the University of Tennessee and backed up future-NFL quarterback and US congressman from North Carolina, Heath Shuler on the football team.