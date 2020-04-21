Retirement and me: ‘They changed goalposts too late’ WASPI woman on state pension age rise

RETIREMENT AND ME is the series which looks at how people are spending their time and money as they enter retirement. This week, a WASPI woman has shared her story as she fears for her health during the coronavirus crisis.

Picturing retirement is something many people will do during their lifetime, however how this time actually looks will vastly vary for different people. Wendy Bailey, 65, paid into a personal pension during her working life, and had planned to claim her state pension once she reached state pension age.

Having been promoted at work, Wendy and her husband, 67, moved from Scotland to England when she was 32 for her role, and went on to progress her career in marketing. Wendy, who lives in Hampshire, gained a degree in marketing, and ended up working as a Vice President of marketing in financial services. She’d hoped to retire early, however, when she was in her mid 40s, Wendy developed severe arthritis after a fall. “So, the early retirement thing was even more important to me,” she tells Express.co.uk, as she explains the difficulty in travelling overseas for work with the condition. Having begun to plan for her retirement when she was 50, Wendy later took early retirement.

The couple had made the decision that Wendy would retire, assuming that she would be able to claim the state pension at the age of 60. However, changes to the state pension age under the Pensions Act 1995 and the Pensions Act 2011 means that the state pension age for women has risen from 60. Now, Wendy has a state pension age of 66 – something which she will reach in the coming months. However, Wendy says that it wasn’t until she was around 53 that she discovered the changes to the state pension age, and she says she never received a letter. “I was working in financial services. I was maybe a bit more in tune with things like that than other people were,” she tells Express.co.uk. “I got nothing, I wasn’t aware of it.

“I think I’d heard that they were thinking of it but I didn’t know it was actually going to happen. “When I eventually found out it was going to happen, it was too late because I’d taken early retirement.” Wendy is due to reach her state pension age in the coming months, six years later than she had previously expected. “If I knew, when I was 40, I was going to retire at 65/66 – 66 in my case – I would have been saving more and so would all of the other women. “We would have been putting money aside,” she says. “That’s the issue I’ve got. They didn’t tell me. And when I did find out, it was too late.”

The campaigner adds: “We are not saying that we should have retired earlier. “They changed the goalposts, but they changed the goalposts too late for people to do anything about it.” In order to try to make up the shortfall, her husband has been working in the ambulance service for 13 years, after being made redundant from his role in financial services. “He wouldn’t have been doing it all this time, if I’d had got my pension,” she says. Due to her health condition, Wendy takes medication, which gives her a surpressed immune system.