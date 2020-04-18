Richard Branson humiliation: Why Virgin boss was dubbed ‘world’s worst-dressed man’

RICHARD BRANSON is a divisive figure in the UK – and it appears even his dress sense has attracted scrutiny.

This is because in 2002, he opened up on how he had won ‘world’s worst dressed man’. Mr Branson – the founder of Virgin – admitted to the Guardian that he doesn’t spend much on clothes, he just puts his hand in the cupboard to “grab whatever I’ve got”. He expanded on this in a 1998 interview with the Independent, claiming that he created his own clothing company to help boost his own dress sense. He made the statement from his home on the Caribbean island of Necker as his latest addition to his corporate stable – Virgin Clothing – was launched in the UK.

He said: “I think that Virgin has an advantage in that people generally trust the name. “They have the general impression that the quality will be really good. Virgin, around the world, is a brand that’s well respected and people seem to like the clothes.” As for competition, Mr Branson said that the poster advertising the collection sums up the brand. Over a picture of Mr Branson wearing one of his infamous “loud” jumpers runs the slogan “Giorgio designs. Ralph designs. Calvin designs. Don’t worry, Richard doesn’t”. The businessman said: “These people are real designers and I’m not, but we have gone out and found some of the best new designers in the world.

“In the future I’m hopefully going to start looking a bit better, more smart. That’s one of the reasons for starting up a clothing company. From now on I will only wear Virgin clothes, of course.” Mr Branson also opened up about his spending habits in the 2002 interview, revealing that despite his enormous wealth he takes a more frugal approach. He discussed how he deplores being wasteful with money and how he can’t justify buying such things as expensive art, or bottles of wine worth more than £10.

He even claimed that his Necker Island in the Caribbean, bought as a personal holiday retreat, had to be a business proposition before he considered it properly. Mr Branson said: “We go there quite a lot. It’s almost our real home because when we’re in the UK we’re all working, and when we’re on the island we’re relaxing. “If we’re talking about personal luxuries – and the luxury of being your own boss – the biggest reward is the amount of time one can find for family and friends.” The billionaire’s tentativeness with money appeared to have influenced his openness to tipping too.