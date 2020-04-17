Richard Osman girlfriend: How tall is Sumudu Jayatilaka? How much shorter than Richard?

RICHARD OSMAN and girlfriend Sumudu Jayatilaka are seen to have a considerable height difference but how much shorter is Sumudu?

The Pointless host and girlfriend Sumudu Jayatilaka were spotted together for the first time in February while on a stroll in London. Richard confirmed the relationship in an interview with Sebastian Shakespeare in the Daily Mail where Richard said: “We met through mutual friends. I just looked down and there she was.

“I’m always looking down because everybody is short to me.” With Richard standing tall at 6ft 7in he is seen to tower over Sumudu, who is only 5ft 2in. The Pointless star went onto say the couple don’t notice their difference in height, however. Richard added: “We don’t really notice the height difference, though.”

A source previously spoke to the Sun about the new couple and said: “People joke because he’s a bit of a giant and she’s around 5ft nothing. But it seems like they were made for each other.” Sumudu is a Jazz singer and musician who grew up in Scunthorpe. The singer previously sang for the Queen at the Millenium Dome during the countdown to the new Millenium. Sumudu has also sung for Disney during the BBC Proms in Hyde Park, so she is no stranger to the limelight.

Richard began presenting alongside Alexander Armstrong on the BBC quiz show in 2009 and seemingly became a hit with female fans of the show. This led the star to become the unlikely winner of the 2011 Heat Magazine’s “weird crush” poll. Richard was pit against comedian Russel Howard, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman and Late Late Show host James Corden. When asked to comment on his new title, Richard said: “I’m about 50 per cent honoured and 50 per cent embarrassed.

He added: “My PA thinks this is the best thing that’s ever happened. “It’s a dream come true for her. She tells anyone who phones the office.” Richard has two children, a daughter called Ruby and a son called Sonny. While separated from their mother, Richard insists he has a good relationship with his children, telling the Mirror: “I tell them I love them every day.”