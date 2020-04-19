Richard Tice orders Boris Johnson to make UK self-sufficient and NOT reliant on China

EUROSCEPTIC Richard Tice has ordered Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the UK more self-sufficient and less reliant on China as the coronavirus crisis currently sweeps across the country.

Mr Tice, a leading businessman in Britain, and former MEP, has spoken out on the UK’s reliance on Beijing backed Huawei. He tweeted: “Huawei, we must cancel their involvement with 5G after this is all over, and become self-sufficient on critical infrastructure and essential supplies. This tragic crisis has taught us of the fragility of the global supply chain when chips are down.”

His claims were backed by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who attacked the “hubristic, disgraceful and arrogant manner” in which, he claimed, the company has used the coronavirus pandemic as a bargaining chip in coercing nations to accept it as their prime 5G developer. Using Huawei to develop 5G in the UK may be the cheapest option in monetary terms, but claims have been made that there is a long term price to pay, particularly surrounding Britain’s security. The criticism follows a letter yesterday by Huawei’s UK chief Victor Zhang in which he accused its detractors of failing to present any evidence to justify their criticism and said it would be a disservice to disrupt its involvement when it had played such a critical role in connecting communities during the epidemic. Mr Zhang said: “We have built trust in our UK business over 20 years by helping our customers the mobile network operators provide consumers with affordable, reliable calls and data.

“Despite this, there are those who choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence. “Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice. “When we emerge from this crisis, we look forward to continuing to play our role as a key partner in improving the networks, benefiting the economy and ultimately everyone in the UK, ending the postcode lottery of good connectivity.” However, Sir Iain said: “This letter from Huawei is hubristic and arrogant. “To try and use this terrible pandemic with its roots in China and their information suppression, as an opportunity to promote Huawei’s interests in the UK is disgraceful.

“The issue facing the free world, including the UK once this dreadful pandemic is over, is how to rebalance and eradicate our appalling dependency on China. “After all, the global free market requires for its proper functioning that all engaged in it observe the international rules-based order, at the heart of which is the rule of law and adherence to human rights. “None of these can be ascribed to China and that is why we in the UK should ignore Huawei’s untimely special pleading and stop kowtowing to this authoritarian regime.” Some nations have made calls for China to pay reparations to nations affected by the coronavirus pandemic. US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wants China to “pay big time,” including cancelling some of the US’ debt to the country, for its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This is the third pandemic to come from China. “They come from these wet markets where they have bats and monkeys with the virus, carrying the virus intermingled with the food supply. “Yeah, I’d make China pay big time.” Beijing was meant to inform the World Health Organisation within two days of learning that a new coronavirus had made the jump from animal to human.