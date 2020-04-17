Richest Premier League owners and where Newcastle’s Crown Prince would rank

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his associates are close to sealing a deal to buy Newcastle – but where would his £7billion net worth put him on the Premier League’s richest owners list?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would be the fourth richest owner in the Premier League should the proposed takeover of Newcastle be completed.

Amanda Staveley is leading the deal which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Bin Salman had been linked with a takeover of Manchester United last year and was reportedly willing to pay £4billion for the Red Devils.

The Newcastle takeover is expected to cost around £300m with Mike Ashley reportedly now willing to let go of the club he has been involved with since 2007.

Bin Salman is believed to have a net worth of £7billion. It’s a figure that is sure to excite Newcastle fans with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo already imagined by some supporters.

And it’s a figure that would place the Saudi at fourth in the Premier League owners rich-list.

Manchester City are owned by the Abu Dhabi Group with Sheikh Mansour also piling in funds, believing to have spent around £1billion on players alone.

The City owners are the richest in the league with their net worth at around £9.2billion.

Chelsea supremo Roman Abramovich comes second with his £9.2billion edging out Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke.

Bin Salman would slot in at fourth, ahead of Aston Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Eden with their combined net worth at £6.6billion.

Wolves owners Fosun International make up the top five with Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool failing to make the top five.

United’s owners the Glazers are worth £3.8billion while the FSG and John Henry are believed to be worth a cool £2billion.

Premier League’s richest owners

This is how the ‘net worth’ table will look should Prince Mohammad Bin Salman take over at Newcastle

20. Norwich: Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones – Combined net worth £23m

19. Burnley: Mike Garlick – Net worth £62m

18. Watford: Gino Pozzo – Net worth £93m

17. Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed – Net worth £198m

16. Bournemouth: Maxim Demin – Net worth £900m

15. West Ham: David Sullivan and David Gold – Combined net worth £1.2bn

14. Brighton: Tony Bloom – Net worth £1.3bn

13. Everton: Farhad Moshiri – Net worth £1.5bn

12. Liverpool – John Henry/FSG – Net worth £2bn

11. Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris – Net worth £2.7bn

10. Southampton: Gao Jisheng – Net worth £3.1bn

9. Manchester United: The Glazer family – Net worth £3.6bn

8. Tottenham: Joe Lewis – Net worth £3.9bn

7. Leicester: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha – Net worth £4.6bn

6. Wolves: Fosun International/Guo Guangchang – Net worth £5.4bn

5. Aston Villa: Nassef Sawiris and Wes Eden – Combined net worth £6.6bn

4. Newcastle – Prince Mohammad Bin Salman – Net worth £7bn

3. Arsenal: Stan Kroenke – Net worth £8bn

2. Chelsea: Roman Abramovich – Net worth £9.2bn

1. Manchester City: Abu Dhabi Group/Sheikh Mansour – Net worth £17.7bn