Rick Fox describes family’s nightmare over false death rumors

Former NBA star Rick Fox has described his family’s nightmare over false reports that he had died in the helicopter crash which killed Kobe Bryant.

Rumors swirled that Fox had been on board until they were scotched by NBA TV host Jared Greenberg, who had spoken to Fox about the crash.

Fox, who was a Lakers team-mate of Bryant between 1997 and 2004, said his family had gone through ‘something that I couldn’t imagine them experiencing’.

Speaking during TNT’s NBA coverage he also revealed that his friend King Rice had called him in a panic after the false reports began to circulate.

— TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2020

‘One of my daughter’s greatest fears is finding out that one of her parents would be lost through social media, instead of from a loved one or a family member,’ Fox said.

‘She fortunately called me, and we just were talking and crying about the news of Kobe.’

Fox said he had initially ignored calls from concerned friends, thinking they were calling to talk about Bryant.

‘I spent time talking to my kids for about 45 minutes as this was all happening,’ he recalled.

‘I was talking to my kids, just trying to spend time with them, and then the phone just started going off.

‘I’m thinking to myself, everyone wants to talk about Kobe and I right now want to be with my kids and my family.

‘And then all of a sudden my best friend, [basketball coach]King Rice, somebody apparently told him that I may have been on the helicopter so he started calling.’

Fox said a relieved Rice had started ‘bawling’ when he heard his friend on the phone, who was still oblivious to the false reports.

‘I’m seeing King’s number repeatedly going and going and going, and I think he’s worried about me, so I said, I’m gonna talk to my best friend.

‘I answered and said hey man, this is crazy about Kobe, and he just was bawling.He was like, “You’re alive!” And I was like, “Well, yeah. What do you mean?”

‘And it was in that moment that my phone just started going, and my mom and my sister and my brother [were calling].

‘I’m glad that’s over with, but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life.’

The false reports were publicly scotched by NBA TV host Jason Greenberg, who had broken the news of Bryant’s death to Fox.

‘I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text since the news about Kobe dying came out,’ Greenberg said on Twitter on Sunday.

Fox subsequently posted his own tribute to the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, who was also killed along with seven others.

‘Kobe and Gianna may your souls and the souls of the others who were with you Rest In Peace,’ he said.

‘My condolences and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife Vanessa, his daughters and the Bryant Family. I Love You Kobe and will miss you dearly.’

The 50-year-old Fox played for the Lakers between 1997 and 2004, while Bryant was with the Lakers for his entire 20-year NBA career from 1996 to 2016.

Fox had begun his NBA career with the Boston Celtics in 1991.