Rick Moranis to make comeback in Honey, I Shrunk The Kids reboot… 23 years after he quit Hollywood

Rick Moranis is returning to the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids franchise with Disney after taking an acting hiatus in 1997.

The 66-year-old actor made the decision to focus on being a single father after losing is wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, to breast cancer in February 1991. The couple had two children together: Rachel and Mitchell.

Moranis is gearing up for his return to Hollywood by starring in the reboot of his highly-popular film franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

He originally starred as protagonist Wayne Szalinski in 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

Original director Joe Johnston is set to return to direct the new project as Frozen’s Josh Gad is set to star as Moranis’ son Nick.

In the first film, his scientist character’s children stumble upon one of his experiments in the family home and end up shrinking themselves to the size of bugs.

The original film was so successful that Rick returned for sequel Honey, I Blew Up The Kid in 1992.

He completed the trilogy with straight-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997 which was his last on-camera role before his hiatus.

Despite taking a step back from the spotlight, he never retired from the industry as he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015: ‘I took a break, which turned into a longer break.

‘But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest.’

The Toronto, Canada native is a comedy film legend as he also starred in classics Ghostbusters and Spaceballs.

He was offered a cameo in the 2016 female-driven Ghostbusters reboot alongside co-stars including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver but turned it down.

‘I wish them well,’ he told the publication. ‘I hope it’s terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?’

Moranis has since done voicework for a few animated projects including 2003 film Brother Bear and TV series The Animated Adventures Of Bob & Doug McKenzie but not appeared on camera since the Disney franchise.

He also starred in Frank Oz directed sci-fi film LIttle Shop Of Horrors in 1986 in addition to 1989’s Parenthood and 1983’s Strange Brew.