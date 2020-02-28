Rio celebrates day two of its world famous carnival

Thousands of people are thronging the streets of Rio de Janeiro for the second day of the city’s world famous carnival which attracts more than 500,000 visitors to the City.

Overnight, the final six of the city’s top 13 samba schools took to the Sambadrome.

Brazilian actor and comedian Marcelo Adnet starred in the Sao Clemente school’s parade dressed up as President Jair Bolsonaro, mockingly doing push ups, saluting, and firing an imaginary gun with his fingers, all of which the ex-army captain has done in public during his presidency.

The Sao Clemente float also displayed placards with the words ‘It’s OK?!’, a popular Bolsonaro phrase, and ‘It was Leonardo di Caprio’, a reference to Bolsonaro blaming the Hollywood actor for the Amazon rainforest fires last year.

Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, Brazilians have been sharply divided, with supporters crediting him for a rapid drop in violent crime and an improving economy, while critics have denounced his racism, sexism and stance on the environment.

The judges’ verdicts are announced on national television on Ash Wednesday.

The 90,000-capacity Sambadrome was designed by revered architect Oscar Niemeyer and constructed in 1984.