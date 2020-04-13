Rio Ferdinand explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was embarrassed at Man Utd after signing

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for being a very hard worker having risen to the top in football, and Rio Ferdinand has explained what he was like as a younger player

Rio Ferdinand has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo used to be left embarrassed during his early training sessions at Manchester United.

United signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003 for just over £12m when he was just 18.

The Portuguese went on to become one of the best players in world at the club, and was eventually sold for a then-world record fee of £80m to Real Madrid where he reached even greater heights.

Ronaldo is known for being a very hard worker – but ex-team-mate Ferdinand has revealed that he wasn’t always pleased to flaunt about going the extra yard.

The former defender has opened up about how the once-sheepish Ronaldo would hide away to work on his goal scoring before it became second nature.

“He was a mad professional. He was diligent in all of his training,” Ferdinand said. “He used to be embarrassed at the beginning to do extra.

“He’d go on to another pitch and take a bag of balls, behind the bushes and do it on his own.

“The difference was at first he was more about skills and then all of a sudden he just started about numbers.

“‘I’ve just got to banging goals all game. That’s it.’”

Ferdinand was speaking with two of football’s best friends Mason Mount and Declan Rice during a live FIFA 20 match as part of the ‘Stay Home. Play Together’ campaign by EA SPORTS and COPA90.

And the ex-Leeds and West Ham United man also divulged in a story about how Ronaldo once left United team-mate John O’Shea needing oxygen before he’d even joined the club.

He added: “We played against Sporting in 2003, we get in at half-time and John O’Shea must’ve needed an oxygen tank next to him.

“He was in bits and he was sitting there panting. We were telling him to get closer to Ronaldo and he couldn’t even answer us.

“To be fair, me, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were standing there going ‘this kid’s unbelievable, we’ve got to sign him’.

“We got on the coach and we were delayed for about an hour and a half, and then they said they were doing a deal to sign Ronaldo now.”