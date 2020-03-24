Riot cops storm boozer packed with punters despite coronavirus warning

Cops descended on a Scottish pub following an incident despite Boris Johnson calling all pubs and bars to cease trading following the deadly coronavirus outbreak

Riot cops stormed a pub packed with punters despite Boris Johnson’s coronavirus warning.

Shocking footage shows several police officers descending on the boozer outside Cheers, in Inverclyde.

Sources claim that a disturbance took place outside the pub which was packed with revellers despite government advice for all pubs, leisure centres, bars and cinemas to close in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading.

Nicola Sturgeon requested that all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes close until further notice as the death toll in Scotland continues to rise.

Scotland has recorded seven fatalities following the outbreak and confirmed that 373 people have been infected by COVID-19.

Cheers, a popular venue in the West Stewart Street area opened its doors to punters this weekend – despite government advice.

Speaking to the Daily Record, DCC Malcolm Graham claimed that police cannot enforce any premises to close.

He said: “We are fully behind the request from the UK and Scottish Governments for entertainment venues to close, and the Chief Constable has already thanked the vast majority of people in Scotland for complying with the instruction.

“We expect that business owners will also wish to support the national efforts to tackle this grave threat.

“There are no powers conferred by the government request at this time, and therefore we have instructed officers that they should not anticipate enforcing the closure of any premises.”

He went on to say: “As part of our duty to improve the safety and wellbeing of people across Scotland our officers patrolling in towns and cities can offer advice on the government request.

“We are aware of the proposed legislation in relation to coronavirus and are carefully considering the implications in this very fast-moving situation.”

Daily Record contacted Police Scotland and Cheers for comment following the incident.