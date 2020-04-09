Rising Stars: Aime Simone’s uplifting melancholic pop finds hope in apocalyptic times

Parisian singer-songwriter Aime Simone is an alt-pop star you need to know about. Daily Star Online caught up with him to talk about his new material, his friendship with mentor Pete Doherty, and becoming a father for the first time.

“I have had a lot of opportunities to present my music to the world”, says Aime Simone when reflecting on the past year.

The alt-pop troubadour is constantly evolving – both as an artist and a person.

Since being taken under the wing of Libertines icon Pete Doherty, who helped him emerge out of a dark period of his life, Aime has been on a sensational creative path.

He moved to Berlin in 2017 and thew himself into its liberal way of life. This freedom helped him acquire the artistic scope to write and release his own music and offered him a stage to perform live.

His journey so far has led him to the release of new single What’s Up With The World? – a song that offers hope in turbulence that’s taken on a deeper meaning amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe.

For Aime, it’s a dramatic turnaround in fortunes. His songwriting acts as a way of self-healing after childhood trauma – sparked by bullying – led to him experiencing symptoms of PTSD.

He developed anorexia and suffered related physical injuries and operations. It meant several stays in clinics, which saw him turn to writing poetry in a journal.

In 2012, the clinic granted him permission to attend Pete’s show at the Bus Palladium – a gig that proved to be life-changing.

Aime took his journal along to give to the Babyshambles frontman but opted to throw it onto the stage mid-set to ensure he got it.

It accidentally hit Pete on the face and, in turn, he began reading excepts to the sold out crowd before inviting Aime on stage to play guitar.

Friendship blossomed between the two as Pete helped Aime craft the methodical songwriting process he still uses today.

Doors to the fashion world opened as Aime toured the world for three years, with an appearance in Hedi Slimane’s 2013 Saint Laurent campaign among the highlights.

He’s now a dad to daughter Rowan, who was born 18 months ago, and describes sleep-deprived fatherhood as “like partying every night without the party”.

And as he works on his experimental debut album, Aime is ready to start his next, life-affirming journey.

Daily Star Online called Aime in Berlin to find out more about his musical journey so far, how he developed a close friendship with Pete, his methodical songwriting process and fatherhood.

Hi Aime. Where are you at the moment? How are things?

“I am in Berlin. It’s OK, everyone is quarantined. The streets are empty. It’s a weird atmosphere.”

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

“I am working on the album right now. It’s nice because in quarantine I can really focus.”

How’s the past year been for you, musically and personally?

“Musically it’s been very productive. I have had a lot of opportunities to present my music to the world. I brought artists from other countries for Jägermeister’s Night Embassy. I was an ambassador for two weeks at the venue. I could book artists and create a little scene. Artists from all across the world could connect with each other. It was really nice.

“It’s been nice, a lot of work. Also my daughter Rowan was born a year and a half ago. Being a young father in between that has been a very fun experience. A lot has happened. “

What’s it like being a dad?

“It’s really amazing. It’s difficult at times. Like the lack of sleep! It’s like partying every night minus the party. Otherwise it’s really cool. You have a human being awake you to life more and more. She’s very receptive to music. She’s really social. I’ve learned a lot about myself through her.”

Does becoming a father change your perception of life?

“Definitely – that was like a big slap in my face! A big wake up call. It’s a completely different perspective.

“The fact that life is not eternal and we have a definite time to make the most out of it. It’s really interesting. It’s a huge perspective. You’re at the top of a hill and you see the whole world. It’s frightening but also beautiful.”

How long have you been in music and writing music?

“I’ve been making music seriously since I was 17. I started playing guitar when I was 11. Before that I was an artist. Taking it seriously, I was around 17. I began to write in journals and write songs.”

Was it always your ambition to be a musician?

“It has been difficult for me to come to the conclusion of being a musician. The family I was born into was not really seeing in the way that was reassuring for my plans. I knew deep down this is something I wanted to do and was passionate about. I threw myself into it.

“I worked very hard. Little by little it was becoming more obvious this is what I would do.”

You’re from Paris. What’s it like as a city to allow you to follow your passions? Is there a scene there?

“There were some music scenes but they never really lasted. The ones that lasted are kind of older and institutionalised. There’s no underground scene like in London or Berlin. It’s very closed. There are some exceptions of course.”

You’ve been in Berlin since 2017. What’s the change like been for you living there? What’s it like as a city?

“What I really enjoy the most is the openness. People are really happy to meet people that are very different, from different backgrounds, histories, and scene. In Berlin there are many, many scenes in terms of art and music. But everybody gets to meet each other, hang out with each other – there’s no separation. It’s more liberating. There is a sense of acceptance.

“Between Paris and Berlin I have travelled quite a lot. I lived in LA and Vienna.”

Did you write your new single What’s Up With the World? in Berlin?

“I wrote that in Berlin. When I write in Berlin I’m inspired to experiment more with electronic music. I was producing a more indie type of music but arriving here I added something electronic that was in my surroundings everywhere. I started to use drum machines.

“What’s Up With The World? was the first song that came out of that concept of using guitar, songwriting and a drum machine. “

Berlin’s the home of electronic music. There can be no better inspiration, surely? Do you think you’ve perfected the art?

“There’s a big jump between songwriting and using drum machines. It’s really hard to merge. I’m learning all the time. I’m constantly evolving.”

What’s the song about lyrically? What’s the theme?

“The main topic is melancholic in the sense of the world in an apocalyptic time. Anxiety triggered by global warming and social media, somehow we’re more separated from individuals behind our screens.”

Does it help you personally writing songs as well? Writing down your thoughts into note form?

“Definitely. It’s releasing something personal. Songs are mantras in the sense of something you believe in and to work for.”

What’s your usual writing process?

“I have a very methodical process. It’s the way I get the best results.

“I start with the guitar always and improvise for five or six minutes with melodies, not really words. I record that on a dictaphone.

“After that I go through my dictaphone and take the best improvisations and put those into my software and start to cut them and see what are the best parts. We organise them to find a clear structure, chorus, pre-chorus, hook and bridge. I then write lyrics to it and start producing it.

“There’s always a song that comes out of nowhere that’s not like that but this is the way I do it and it’s been working well. I will carry on like this. Something like this that’s really inspiring for me is that I can tap into the true raw feeling of the first improvisation and that then into the final production, which is very difficult.”

Do you play many live shows?

“Usually I’m quite active with live shows. Especially in Berlin because it’s so easy to play in a club. I’ve been playing quite a lot. There’s a small community around with similar artists and it’s really nice. I’ve never played as much live as I have in Berlin.”

How has performing live regularly helped you develop as an artist?

“For me it’s changed everything. I want my music to be made for the live show.

“Sometimes I want people to really listen to music at home and be immersed in it but now I prefer it when people discover music live on stage.

“I think the performance is really expressing the music in the right way and giving the whole picture, not just the sound of it. For me performing live has been really shaping the way I write.

“I have a DJ that plays backing and I play the guitar. Sometimes I invite some artist friends to come on stage. Sometimes I add instruments to back me like a bass. But main set up is me on stage with the light art of the show. I try to keep it as dark as possible with strobe lights. You can only get hints of the image but can’t quite see the moment. It creates a very intense atmosphere. It’s very high energy.

“The performance is about the communication and connection with the audience. I try to perform for them and look at them in the eye and let them interact with me, and dance with me.”

You became very close to Pete Doherty, who is a big musical icon here in the UK, and he helped you. How has he helped your development?

“He helped me to make the decision to make music. Before meeting him it was not something I was as sure about. He made me promise to never stop. He taught me how to song write. This methodical way of songwriting, he taught me how to do that. He taught me how to improvise a song and record it on a dictaphone and capture those emotions.”

On a personal level, how has Pete helped you?

“He’s been a real mentor for me and a good friend. He helped me in a time I was having trouble. In the darkest moments he offered me a roof.

“He was kind and my first shows in Paris were me opening for him. That was really amazing. We have had lots of conversations and nights out. So many breakfasts! It was an amazing time and I’ve learned a lot.

“Not only in music but in myself. I feel like I found somebody to trust. When he met me he told me ‘I want to introduce you to the world of music, but not the music industry’. It was a big connection. He said he saw himself in me at a younger age. I was really with him all the time during that period. It was really intense.”

The advice he was giving you was very poignant. It must have been a beautiful way to open up your eyes to the wider world of music?

“He was really protective. He wanted to preserve my passion for melody and chords.”

Do you think you’ll ever collaborate?

“I hope so, I think it would be amazing. I definitely have songs that I wrote that I think would be really nice if he sings it. He came to Berlin last Christmas and it was really nice to hang out with him.”

When you were growing up were you influenced by anyone musically?

“My influences were Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. My parents were into post-punk. There was a lot of Gang of Four at home and Joy Division. After that I went into more hip-hop phase around 10/11. I was listening to a lot of French rappers. I picked up the guitar after that and went into more indie. I got into the Libertines and Babyshambles.”

Are you working on anything new?

“I will put the new single out soon, hopefully at the end of April. I’m working on the album which should be out by the summer. I think this album will be the most mature work I’ve ever put out – I’m very excited about it. I hope people will like it. “

Do you have an ultimate goal? Where do you see yourself in five years?

“It’s impossible to really know. I have no short term goal. The long term goal never really works so I prefer to keep it short term.

“Putting out more music and hopefully playing live shows and having a community that is very tied together in Berlin and across Europe one day. I hope my daughter in five years will be happy and everything will be fine. There won’t be any virus around.”