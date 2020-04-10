Rita Ora self-isolating away from her family while her mum fights on NHS frontline

Rita Ora has revealed she is isolating away from her family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining why she is enjoying a break from her infamously busy schedule

Rita Ora has opened up about life in lockdown as a pop-superstar – revealing she’s transformed her bedroom into a makeshift studio.

The chart-topper appeared on The One Show to talk about the importance of keeping upbeat during lockdown alongside her mum Vera who works for the NHS.

Speaking via video link, Rita, who dropped her new single How To Be Lonely last month, said: “I am enjoying being in one place but it is weird times as I am not home with my family.

“I am torn but I am happy to be still in one place.”

Explaining how she’s been passing the time, Rita continued: “I have been cooking but not that well.

“I’m not going to the corner shop unless I have to.

“I have a microphone and mini-studio in my bedroom so am trying to stay creative and make music as that is the only thing I know how to do properly.”

Later on in the show Rita’s mum Vera opened up about she’s finding life in the NHS during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I am trying not to think too much about it,” she explained.

“I am working full time and it is getting busier due to the pandemic.

“I am trying to focus as I have a team and I have patients that I look after.

“It is good to be busy and not to think about what is going on.”

Explaining how she specialises in mental health, Vera added: “I worked in mental health for many years.

“Recently I moved to community mental health serves which is with adults in the community and also on the wards. It has been very fulfilling for me.”

Rita, 29, recently revealed she has put herself forward as an NHS volunteer in a bid to help the nation tackle coronavirus.

Currently, the UK is on lockdown with the British Government asking people to remain indoors unless they have to make an emergency journey.

The lockdown is expected to last for many weeks to come as the government battle to flatten the curve in new cases to allow the NHS to cope.