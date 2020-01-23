Robert Downey Jr. transforms massive Malibu estate into wildlife refuge for alpacas, cows and goats

He shares a unique connection with the animals in his latest role as Dr. Dolittle in the recently released fantasy film.

And Robert Downey Jr. is even closer with his furry friends as its revealed he transformed his sprawling Malibu estate into a wildlife refuge, according to The Sun.

The 54-year-old actor purchased a host of properties located on the west end of the beach town for $13.4million in 2009, and has since created a sanctuary complete with special areas for alpacas, cows and goats.

The seven-acre compound includes multiple homes with ample amount of space for his personal zoo.

He also accommodates pigs, pygmy goats, chickens and two cats named Montgomery and D’Artagnan.

Downey reportedly spends most of his time in the main property with his wife Susan and their two children, Exton, seven, and Avri, five.

Located at the northern end of the estate, the ranch-style home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is situated along a tree-lined driveway.

The home was previously owned by Mark Harmon’s sister, Kelly, who revamped the house before selling.

She included bleached oak floors and limestone designs into the mansion, and converted an old barn into a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Lush landscaping surrounds the home, which also includes a multiplex court for basketball and tennis.

A newly built parcel of lands lends a more futuristic tone to the property with a space-age style home with dome-like windows.

The unique, one-story abode is situated near the main home and offers a grand pool area steps away from the house.

Fenced pastures provided a secure area for his animals to roam freely, with several riding rings and 12 horse stalls for added interest.

A vegetable garden is located near the residences, with ATV’s parked near Downey’s expensive collection of cars.

Robert said his Dolittle role came somewhat naturally after he read the script and chatted with his wife who is a producer on the film.

‘I basically live on a rescue farm, and I look out and the alpacas are looking at me, and I’m like, “All right!” And it’s a new adventure, something new to try, new degree of difficulty,’ he said.