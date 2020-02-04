Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world according to science

Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world following science research into what constitutes the ‘perfect face’.

The British Batman actor, 33, was found to be 92.15 per cent ‘accurate’ to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is said to measure physical perfection.

His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured against other celebrities and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection.

The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who utilises the technology in his work.

Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery, in London, said: ‘Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

‘These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.’

Dr Julian De Silva explained that Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection.

He said: ‘He was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw.’

‘His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Henry Cavill was a close second.

‘He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position.’

However it appeared the Witcher star was let down by the position of his eyes, with Dr Julian explaining: ‘He scored poorly for his eye spacing.’

A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper scored highly for his eye position, as well as his lips and chin.

However Dr Julian explained the celebrity was also marked down ‘for the shapes of both his nose and face.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Brad is ageing incredibly well just as his career is peaking again with Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

‘To come third on the list at the age of 56 is incredible and reflects his almost ageless beauty.

‘He had the top marks for eye spacing but was marked down for the shape of his nose.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘George Clooney was toppled from the top spot, largely because of the toll nature has taken in the last three years.

‘He is still an intensely beautiful man but there has been a loss of volume in his face and, inevitably, some sagging around the eyes.’

He added: ‘To still make the top five when you are nearly in your 60s is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks.’

Dr Julian De Silva said ‘Hugh is another actor who seems to get better with age and whose career is at its absolute zenith.

‘To make the top five at 51 shows the strength of his overall features.

‘He scored highest for nose shape but was marked down for his lips and eye spacing.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Becks has the most chiselled chin of all the men in the top ten.

‘He also has a near-perfect ratio between the size of his nose and his lips. But he was marked down for the shape of his nose and his eye position.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Idris has a near-perfect chin and was just beaten by Becks in second place in that category, and he also scored highly for his eye spacing which was also second overall.

‘He was marked down for nose and lip size ratio.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Kanye scored highly for his eye spacing and his chin. He was marked down for his face shape.’

Dr Julian De Silva said: ‘Ryan had the most perfectly shaped nose of all the men but scored lowly for his lips.’