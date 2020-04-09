Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: All games ID list for finding easter egg avatar hats

The Roblox Egg Hunt for 2020 is here together with another set of games you need to play to track down easter egg hats.

Roblox has announced a brand new Easter Egg Hunt for players to get involved with all April.

So even if you might be struggling to hold your own easter egg hunt whist we’re all in lockdown, at least you can have a virtual one spread throughout the month.

Only this isn’t a normal easter egg hunt. In true tongue in cheek Roblox fashion, it’s also a bit of a spy mission.

Keep reading we’ll explain how this works and important how to get involved.

Sunglasses, suit, eggphone…and wicker basket. These are the tools of E.G.G., a secret society dedicated to extracting, gathering, and guarding the world’s rarest and most valuable treasures. With over 40 classified eggs scrambled across Roblox, it’ll take a daring team of agents to retrieve them all.

From now through April 28, use your spy skills to hunt down all-new eggs scrambled across participating Roblox games. Agents elite enough to track down all 49 eggs will earn the ultimate prize: the elusive, eggsclusive FabergEgg of the New Decade. To help you on your quest, we’re supplying you with a top-secret gadget that’ll relay important information about your objectives in each Egg Hunt game and keep track of the eggs you’ve collected. Be sure to pick up your free gear here before the event is over.

The only thing better than finding eggs is wearing them on your avatar. So, per tradition, each egg you find doubles as a collectible hat! If you really want to complete your collection, keep your eyes peeled for our field agents: Roblox admins, developers, and video stars are now locked and loaded with launchers that fire three additional highly classified, highly exclusive eggs. You won’t need the Admin, Developer, or Video Star Eggs to get the coveted FabergEgg, but they will make you the envy of every other agent on Roblox. Once you add ‘em all up, that means you get a grand total of 53 eggs to find this year!

As mentioned by the Roblox press release above, players earn these special eggs through a series of games.

With millions of games to select from though, you might not know where to begin.

Thankfully, you’ll find a list of games participating just below, along with the Game ID number.

Plus, remember that not all games work across all platforms. Some, for instance, work across all platforms, other games, however, might only work on PC, Mobile and Tablet. So make sure to check before attempting to play.

For more information head to www.roblox.com/egghunt