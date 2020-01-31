Robocaller faces fine for using Mollie Tibbets’ murder to promote a white nationalist message 

A Neo-Nazi podcast host from Iowa could face a near $13million fine from the Federal Communications Commision (FCC) for string of robocalls to promote white nationalism, including one using the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

The release, from Chairman Ajit Pai, details how Scott Rhodes – also known as Shott Platek – was involved in six separate robocall rollouts that reached folks from across the country from May to December 2018.

The proposed amount for the fine was $12,910,000.

‘Today, we begin to hold Rhodes accountable for his apparent violations of the law,’ Pai said in the release.

‘Our Notice of Apparent Liability will not undo the harm caused by these spoofed robocalls, particularly to the grieving family of Mollie Tibbetts and the community of Brooklyn.

‘But it once again makes clear this Commission’s determination to go after those who are unlawfully bombarding the American people with spoofed robocalls.’

Following the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July of 2018, Rhodes is said to have made 837 robocalls to Iowa consumers between August 28 and August 30, 2018.

The calls started two days after the college student’s funeral and referred to the undocumented man from Mexico who was charged for her murder.

‘Preying on the tragedy, the calls contained inflammatory prerecorded messages and a woman’s voice apparently intended to impersonate Mollie Tibbetts saying “kill them all”—the “them” referring to illegal aliens from Mexico,’ the release states.

Rhodes is said to have ‘used spoofed caller IDs that matched the area code and central office code for Brooklyn’ – which violated the Obama-era Caller ID act.

Besides calls related to Tibbetts’ killing, Rhodes also organized five other calls that helped garner him increase publicity on his website ‘The Road to Power.’

Starting back between May 14 and May 18, 2018, Rhodes made 1,496 spooked robocalls to Californians in an effort to unseat incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein. The call included Anti-Semitic comments geared towards Feinstein’s Jewish heritage.

Rhodes made roughly 750 robocalls between September 21 and September 24, 2018, geared towards a local newspaper in Idaho that had a publisher that was ‘a cancer’ and a degenerate bartender.’

Between October 20 and October 23, 2018, Rhodes made around 766 calls to Floridians targeting gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Those calls included ‘a caricature of a black dialect’ and ‘jungle noises.’

583 robocalls Rhodes allegedly made between November 2 and November 3, 2018, were geared toward Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. In those calls, a person claimed to be Oprah – who was campaigning in Georgia for Abrams at the time.

Rhodes made 2,023 calls to residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, between November 27 and December 4, 2018. Those calls blamed the police chief for Heather Heyer’s death in an attempt to place some distance from James Field.