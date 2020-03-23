‘Rockstars Meghan and Harry’ have world as their oyster as Royal Family struggle to heal

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have the world at their feet as royal expert Omid Scobie claims everyone around the world “wants a piece of them.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family as senior royals came as an unprecedented move earlier this year. Royal expert Omid Scobie has insisted “Megxit” has provided a great opportunity for the couple financially and for their charitable goals. He added, the Royal Family will need time to heal from the loss from the “rockstar” royals and Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate will have to work to fill the void left.

Mr Scobie told Good Morning America: “The world is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s oyster. “Everybody wants a piece of them right now. “The royal couple have an incredible opportunity to expand their philanthropic endeavours.” He added: “The past few days have been a huge reminder to the world and the firm just how much star power they brought to the Royal Family.

“For the Royal Family, losing their rockstars is going to be a huge hit and it is going to take some time to heal from that. “The pressure is really on William and Kate to pick up some of the void left by Harry and Meghan.” Some Royal commentators have insisted that it is unfortunate the royal couple has chosen to step down from the royal life based on how successful the Duke and Duchess could have been with their charitable endeavours in the future. Royal commentator Dan Wootton insisted that “no one will be celebrating” the departure of Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family later this month.

He added the royal couple will come to regret their decision to stand down as senior royals in the future. He said on TalkRadio: “Watching Meghan on stage at a school in Dagenham, working that crowd of teenagers like a true Hollywood princess made it very obvious to me that the Royal Family is about to lose a superstar. “No one, certainly not me, is celebrating that. Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly put on a united front at Cheltenham [PICTURES]

