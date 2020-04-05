Roger Federer and Serena Williams worries expressed as tennis waits to resume

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are considered to be the biggest losers from the enforced break.

Martina Navratilova says time is not the friend of Roger Federer and Serena Williams following the disappointment of Wimbledon being cancelled.

On Wednesday, after much speculation, the All England Club announced they had no option but to cancel Wimbledon due to public health concerns from the global coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time since the Second World War that the grass-court Grand Slam will not be held. Federer and Williams were among the first tennis players to react to the news and expressed their devastation and sadness. Both will be 39 when Wimbledon takes place in 2021 and it would take some effort from them to win at SW19 again.

Federer has made clear he will be back next year but Williams has been coy about what the future holds for her. All tennis is currently suspended as the world waits for the coronavirus situation to improve, leaving players in limbo. And Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her decorated career, feels the hiatus is a setback for Federer and Williams. “Everyone is in the same boat, but for some it is more difficult than for others,” she said.

“Youngsters will miss the chance to really improve by facing higher-ranked players. This is the case for Coco Gauff. She is at the age (16) where the greatest progress is made. “The middle players are kind of stuck, and the older players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer, time is not their friend. “So they lost basically this year, this opportunity.” Navratilova’s view on Williams was echoed by former player Barbara Schett, who feels reaching Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams will only get harder for the American after this break. “I think time is slowly is slipping by and this enforced break is certainly not great for her or the older players,” she told Eurosport.