Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray react as Wimbledon cancellation breaks hearts

The tennis world is coming to terms with the announcement that Wimbledon will not take place in 2020.

When the French Open revealed it was changing its date from May to September, the reaction was one of confusion and bemusement. Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka said notably: “Excusez moi?”

But the response to Wimbledon’s cancellation was markedly different as tennis stars bemoaned the loss of the tournament. Eight-time champion Roger Federer summed up the thoughts of many when he said simply: “Devastated.” The Swiss star was soon followed by seven-time champ Serena Williams who wrote: “I’m Shooked.” Two-time Wimbledon winner and British star Andy Murray was hoping to play at Wimbledon as part of his comeback from injury but will now have to wait twelve months.

He tweeted: “Very sad that the Fever-Tree Championships [Queen’s] and Wimbledon have been cancelled this year but with all that is going on in the world right now, everyone’s health is definitely the most important thing! “Looking forward to getting back out on the grass next year already! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.” Simona Halep won the women’s title in 2019 and must wait another year before she can defend her crown. She said: “So sad to hear Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life!

“But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title.” American teen Coco Gauff, the breakthrough star in 2019 as she beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round, said: “I’m gonna miss playing in Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys.” Meanwhile, British No 1 Johanna Konta expressed her heartbreak at the news while also putting it into perspective. She told Sky Sports: “It’s a combination of expecting it and being prepared for it, but at the same time you have that little bit of hope that you hold out for and that was definitely still the case.