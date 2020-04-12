Roma unwilling to meet Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer price tag

Arsenal ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at Roma with the former Manchester United midfielder having struggled with injuries during his time in the Italian capital

Roma are reportedly reluctant to meet Arsenal’s £22m asking price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has spent the season on loan at the Serie A club.

Mkhitaryan has struggled with injuries during his spell with Roma, though has managed six goals and four assists from 20 appearances.

Roma are believed to be keen on retaining his services, with Mkhitaryan having struggled in the Premier League with Manchester United and the Gunners.

Though Italian outlet Calciomercato claim it could be another season-long loan with Roma reluctant to pay the £22m Arsenal want for the Armenian.

Mkhitaryan recently opened up on his time at Roma, appearing to be enjoying life following his struggles at the Emirates.

“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,” he said.

“The philosophy of [former Arsenal boss, Unai] Emery was different from [Roma manager, Paolo] Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”

On his future, Mkhitaryan added: “I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.

“We have the programme from the team for training at home, so I’m trying to keep myself fit.

“When I heard the situation wasn’t the best and everyone was asking us to stay home, I stopped going outside for a walk or a run.

“It’s better to stay inside and be an example to everyone, to show them that this is more important, to follow the rules and be at home.”