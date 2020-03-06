Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Mitt Romney could block a key part of the Republican probe into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine activities after he called the investigation politically motivated.

Senators are to vote next Wednesday on a subpoena for evidence about Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was serving as vice president.

Romney, the only Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, said the probe led by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson would be better pursued by the FBI or another federal agency ‘if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated.’

Romney added: ‘There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations.’

Romney’s vote is pivotal in the committee where Republicans hold an 8-6 majority. If he chose to defect to the Democrat side, this could result in a 7-7 stalemate.

The president and his allies allege Joe Biden, as vice president, pushed the Ukrainian government’s removal of a prosecutor to help Burisma, Hunter Biden’s gas company.

Joe Biden said he was following recommendations of both the Obama White House and international governments – all of whom were concerned the prosecutor in question was not doing enough to fight corruption.

Trump was impeached on abuse-of-power and obstruction charges in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in July. He was acquitted of the charges by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump furiously referred to Romney as a ‘low life’ for defecting to the Democrat side in the vote.

Democrats alleged Trump abused his powers to smear his political rival Biden. The former vice president has shot out as the front-runner after this week’s Super Tuesday triumph.

Last night Trump doubled down on his claims about Joe Biden in the face of his Democratic rival’s glowing win.

When asked about Hunter Biden’s position at Burisma the president told Fox News Wednesday night, ‘That will be a major issue in the campaign.

‘I will bring that up all the time because I don’t see any way out. I don’t see any way for them, I don’t see how they can answer those questions.’

Romney’s comments suggested that Johnson could have difficulty getting the Senate committee to approve a subpoena for documents and an interview from Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat and consultant for Blue Star Strategies, a Democrat lobbying and consulting firm.

Johnson alleges that Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden’s Burisma role to make inroads with the State Department.

Johnson declined to comment directly on Romney’s views but said he there is ‘no reason why anybody would object’ to the subpoena. It would mark the first such subpoena as part of the committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s activities.

Johnson said he plans to have the committee vote next week on whether to issue the subpoena. Romney declined to say how he would cast his ballot.

Democrats have poured scorn on Johnson’s effort and said the probe into Hunter Biden is founded on Russian disinformation.

Senator Gary Peters, the committee’s top Democrat and Johnson’s counterpart, said: ‘Quite frankly, the Homeland Security Committee should be focusing on issues related to homeland security.’

Asked if he believed he could defeat the Republican’s next week, Peters said: ‘I think it’s uncertain. I don’t know how it’s going to go right now.’

He said he had not spoken to Romney about the vote but expected to before Wednesday.

One other potential swing voter is Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) who said he wants to support Johnson but also ‘be sure that we’re getting the right information.’

Portman voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial but made criticisms of the president’s conduct.

However, a source told Politico that Portman was planning on backing his Republican colleagues next week.

Johnson has assured the committee that his intent is solely to gather information.