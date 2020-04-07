Ronaldinho grows beard in prison as Barcelona legend shows off new look

Ronaldinho is sporting a well-trimmed beard in a video posted from prison in Paraguay, having been arrested for allegedly trying to enter the country with a doctored passport

Soccer legend Ronaldinho shows he’s got his famous smile back and a beard in a video greeting recorded alongside an alleged corrupt cop linked to drug traffickers.

Former Paraguay striker Nelson Cuevas, who has visited the former Barcelona and AC Milan striker in prison, claimed recently he had lost his trademark toothy grin.

But the 40-year-old, who has been held in jail on the outskirts of the Paraguay capital Asuncion for just over a month, showed he was back to top form today/yesterday (TUE) in a selfie video recorded from his cell.

The message was intended for the family of his new prison pal and football teammate, identified as jailed police officer Pablo Cesar Morales.

The Brazilian former footballer – real name Ronaldo de Assis Moreira – said in almost perfect Spanish: “Hi everyone, hello to the Morales family. I’m here with my companion, my attacker, Pablo.

“He plays very well. We’re together and we’re going to play again very soon.”

Ronaldinho appeared with a well-trimmed beard and his hair under a wooly hat, despite daytime temperatures in Asuncion which are peaking around the mid-eighties at the moment.

The smiling prisoner behind the former footballer was identified locally as Pablo Cesar Morales, one of nine police officers arrested and accused of receiving kickbacks from drugs traffickers after an investigation sparked by a huge 2018 cocaine seizure.

It was not immediately clear today/yesterday (TUE) if he has been convicted or is still being held on remand like Ronaldinho.

The last time the former footballer was filmed in prison was last month as he played footvolley.

The inmates he lost a doubles match to were later identified as a pair of disgraced former police officers.

They were named as killer Edgar Ramirez Otazu, 36 and robber Yoni David Mereles Martinez, 33.

The first man was said to be serving an 18-year prison sentence for the murder of a man called Fabio Ramon Cuenca Gimenez, shot in the head during a May 2010 pitched battle after a music festival.

The second man is reportedly serving a 10-year prison sentence for robbery, after cash stolen by a security van driver was then taken by a number of corrupt serving police officers.

The company Ronaldinho is now keeping in the prison on the outskirts of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion shows how far he has fallen from his heyday when he won two Fifa World World Player of the Year Awards as well as a Ballon d’Or.

As well as footvolley, the retired footballer has been keeping himself fit by playing football.

He was videoed scoring five goals and set up the other six in an 11-2 win for his side during a prison kick soon after he was caged.

A guard lent him the trainers he played in after he was persuaded to join in the friendly and showed off his skills in a white vest top and black and white swim shorts.

Ronaldinho is also said to be spending time outside his cell in a carpentry workshop.

He celebrated his 40th birthday on March 21 with a low-key barbecue in a celebration which was a world away from his traditional high-profile parties when he was a footballer.

One, for his 26th birthday, went on at Barcelona nightclub Sol till 6am when he left in a Hummer.

Ronaldinho has been warned he could remain in jail for six months on remand before a decision is taken on whether to put him on trial.

He was arrested at a five-star hotel in Asuncion on March 6 with his brother Roberto de Assis and accused of entering Paraguay with a doctored passport falsely showing he was a naturalised Paraguayan citizen. Yesterday/on Monday they completed a month behind bars.

Investigators are probing whether the false passport scandal, which has led to the arrests of more than a dozen people including a Brazilian businessman alleged to have handed them the travel documents, is linked to an attempted money laundering operation.

Nelson Cuevas, who was part of a failed bid to put up Ronaldinho at his home so he could leave prison on house arrest, said late last month the former football star had lost his famous smile.

He told a radio station: “Ronaldinho is not happy at all, what distinguishes him is his smile, his good energy, his way of being but today, due to the situation he is going through, that smile is lost because he is in prison which is a place he is not accustomed to.”