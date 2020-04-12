Ronda Rousey takes aim at WWE fans in foul-mouthed tirade over comeback

Ronda Rousey used to be a UFC superstar but she opted to move into the WWE ranks. The 33-year-old has now taken a sensational swipe at dedicated wrestling aficionados, though

Ronda Rousey has fired shots at WWE fans in a furious rant.

The ex-UFC superstar’s last appearance for the WWE came last year during WrestleMania 35.

And the 33-year-old has now lifted the lid on life touring with the wrestling elite.

“So it’s just like…what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family? Instead of spending my time and energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don’t appreciate me,” she told the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast.

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there… but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’

“My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.

“So that was my decision at the end of the day.

“It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can… fly little birds, fly! I’m going f***ing home’ And that was basically it.”

A lucrative return to the WWE ranks has been mooted. But Rousey appeared to pour cold water on a comeback.

“I love the WWE. I had such a great time,” she added.

“I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing.

“I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theatre and some of the last forms of live theatre.

“But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year.

“And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”