Ronda Rousey takes dig at husband Travis Browne over kitchen comments on Twitter

The WWE and UFC star partook in some rather adult banter with her husband on social media while on coronavirus lockdown, in response to the hashtag: quarantine and chill

WWE star Ronda Rousey took a swipe at her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne after he made a lewd suggestion to her on social media while in coronavirus quarantine.

With much of the world on lockdown as a response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, people are looking to enhance their indoor skills or learn some new ones altogether.

Rousey is using her extra home time to hone her cookery techniques which she is sharing on social media for her fans to test out.

But it seems that Browne’s attempts to hijack her idea by including a kinky hashtag backfired, as he was shot down in flames by his fearsome partner in crime.

“How many husbands have taken this #quarantineandchill time to impress in the kitchen?!?! #anal,” he wrote.

“Ha! Love you but It’s gunna take more than a few tacos and a bowl a guacamole babe.. besides you don’t wanna be back there after all that hot sauce,” came Rousey’s stinging reply.

Rousey, who has 3.6m followers on Twitter, had earlier posted a recipe for how to make an American staple – beef jerky.

“#RondasQuarantineKitchen is back with some more useful prepper skills like learning how to dehydrate meat and make your own homemade jerky!” she posted with a link to her YouTube channel.

“Great for storing and preserving meat &killing time while you #StayHome during quarantine! @RRouseydotcom”

Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has paid and emotional tribute to Rousey, who she said played a part in her development and wrestling upbringing.

“Ronda set the four of us up in a way that we could concentrate on being exactly what we are,” she told WWE UK.

“You don’t make a lot of money in MMA, especially at first… She set us up so that we could just concentrate on showing up at the gym.

“We were free to concentrate on being whatever it is we wanted to be and that is what really set the tone for where I am at today.”

Baszler’s rise through WWE hits another major peak at WrestleMania when she challenges Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Rousey, meanwhile, hasn’t featured on WWE television since losing that title to Lynch around a year ago.