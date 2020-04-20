Ronnie O’Sullivan drops retirement hint as he admits to enjoying life with less snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won five snooker world championships but has admitted that he has enjoyed the current season having played in fewer tournaments compared to previous years

Ronnie O’Sullivan has hinted that he is close to retiring from snooker after admitting he enjoys life when playing less.

O’Sullivan is a five-time world champion though has reduced his playing schedule in recent years.

Many consider the Rocket to be the greatest to have ever picked up a cue, though the potter recently admitted he could have won more trophies.

And now, the 44-year-old has hinted that he may step away from the game soon following a year of happiness coinciding with fewer tournaments.

“This year I’ve done everything I shouldn’t have done in snooker,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ve had more fun this season.

“I’ve not practised, not played in enough tournaments and I actually I look back at my year and don’t regret one bit of it.

“You’ve got to face the worst possible outcome and what everybody else things is the worst possible outcome, then you’ll see if it really is that bad.

“I’ve enjoyed this season more than I did last season, but last season I won virtually every tournament I played in.”

It comes with O’Sullivan having recently admitted that he wasted a large chunk of his career due to partying too hard.

When asked his biggest regret in snooker, O’Sullivan said: “Maybe between 1995 and 2000 when I don’t think I properly dedicated my time to snooker. Perhaps I lost a bit of time there.

“And again between 2005 and 2007 I don’t think I won a ranking tournament for 32 months. And again 2009 to 2011.

“So perhaps I’ve had nine years from a 27-year playing career where I mentally wasn’t ready.”

O’Sullivan won his first World Championship in 2001 despite bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old, winning the 1993 UK Championship.

He added: “I was partying quite a lot. The snooker season was September to May and the World Champs was the last tournament of the year.

“If I had a bad session I felt the sooner this is over, the sooner I can have some fun with my friends. When it came off, it was the most unbelievable feeling.

“If you win it once, it doesn’t matter if you don’t win it again because you’ve got your name on the trophy.

“The monkey off your back is huge, it allows you to go and play and then it’s just a case of clocking up as many titles as you can get.”