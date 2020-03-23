Ross Barkley makes Billy Gilmour admission after Chelsea wonderkid shines in Liverpool win

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour had a brilliant game on Tuesday night.

Chelsea star Ross Barkley sang the praises of his young team-mate Billy Gilmour following the Blues’ 2-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday. Chelsea beat the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour has looked promising since making the jump to the first-team squad this season. His game-time for the first-team has been limited so far, but he has impressed whenever given the chance. The 18-year-old started in the middle of midfield for Frank Lampard’s side and had a brilliant game, Gilmour has played two full games for the youth team in the UEFA Youth League, and played in both the League Cup and FA Cup for the first-team. JUST IN: Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Horror show from midfielder

His performance seemed to have rubbed off on fellow midfielder Barkley, who he played alongside against the Reds. Speaking after the game, he spoke highly of Gilmour’s attitude in training. “Today he was brilliant but it’s not a surprise to me,” said the scorer of Chelsea’s second against Liverpool. DON’T MISS Ian Wright names who he thinks is the Chelsea player of the season Liverpool fans slam two players for Willian’s opening goal vs Chelsea Ian Wright claims Kepa is not the only problem player at Chelsea

“The way he trains every day… I saw him last season and he was quality in training. “He’s shown that with the little chances he had this season. “Today was a top performance and long may it continue.” Lampard was also full of praise for his protege, claiming the teenager reminded him of players like himself.