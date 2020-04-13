Ross Brawn makes prediction on future of F1 amid coronavirus crisis and budget cap debate

Ross Brawn is optimistic about the direction F1 is heading in despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and disagreements over tightening the budget camp.

Ross Brawn is confident F1 will be “in a much stronger place” once it gets through the current tricky period. The 2020 season has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic. The first nine Grands Prix of the year have been called off, with the races in Australia, China and Monaco cancelled entirely.

Trips to Bahrain, Vietnam, Holland, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada, meanwhile, have been postponed and the French Grand Prix on June 28 is in danger of being axed. The sporting carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic has seen all 10 F1 teams agree to push back the enforcement of new regulations for a year until 2022. However, a debate is raging on over whether the £140m ($175m) budget cap which is set to come in too should be reduced. Most F1 teams, with McLaren at the top of that pile, are in favour of further limiting how much can be spent on operations.

However, some outliers – understood to be Ferrari and Red Bull – are opposed to resticting spending any further. Brawn, in his role of F1 managing director of motorsport, is having to deal with an array of different dilemmas all at once, with some teams in danger of going to the wall. But he’s predicting F1 can not only survive the crises but that it will be in a better position once they end. “Perhaps this is a time for a reset and a time to say, ‘look, in the good times F1 operated at a certain level, now is the time to take a view on that and decide we need a reset in terms of the cost and the best things that are needed for F1’,” Brawn told Sky Sports F1.