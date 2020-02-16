Rough sleepers pitch up tents at parks, roads and underpasses in Washington DC

Washington DC’s homelessness crisis has been laid bare this winter as reams of tents were pitched up in parks, on sidewalks and under bridges.

In the summer, the extent of rough sleeping in the capital is far less visible as tents are not needed to protect from the bitter chill currently enveloping the capital.

But in recent weeks, many have sprung up in and around the city, which has 6,521 rough sleepers and twice the national homelessness average.

Although this number has decreased from 8,350 in 2016, Washington still has the highest rate in the United States, with 103 in every 10,000 people sleeping rough.

Across the country, other cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco are also grappling to reduce their dense homeless populations.

And while the capital has enjoyed a recent jobs boom, an influx of workers drove up house prices by three per cent last year, compounding the homelessness problem.

Despite some neighborhoods trying to break up so-called homelessness camps, pictures show tents clustered together. Convenient store carts, bulging refuse sacks and cardboard boxes are seen strewn around the tents which vary in size.

Most are modest one or two-man canvasses, but a huge gazebo-like sheet of tarpaulin held up by ropes was also photographed erected on the road side.

Yet some battled the elements without tents and either wrapped up in sleeping bags on the floor or sprawled on flimsy fold-up beds.

And amid temperatures plunging to single figures, one rough sleeper had insulated their tent with tin foil, while another had weighed theirs down with bricks.

The noticeable presence of rough sleepers comes after the DC mayor’s office turfed out a tent community from the capital’s flagship Union Station.

Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services, blamed the camp for forcing people to step into the road while they swerved the tents.

The homelessness problem in Washington has been bemoaned by Donald Trump, who said the rows of tents were an eyesore for world leaders visiting the White House.

Last year the president told Fox News: ‘It’s a phenomena that started two years ago. It’s disgraceful. We’re looking at it very seriously. We may intercede.’

He added: ‘You know, I had a situation when I first became president, we had certain areas of Washington, DC where that was starting to happen, and I ended it very quickly.

‘I said, ‘You can’t do that.’ When we have leaders of the world coming in to see the president of the United States and they’re riding down a highway, they can’t be looking at that.’

His controversial intervention quickly became a political football, and was rubbished by DC officials such as city councilor Brianne Nadeau who said: ‘It sounds like he’s talking about some kind of removal of homeless people rather than providing services.’

Across the country, other cities are also trying to grapple with their homeless population. White House figures suggest their reduction efforts need to be cranked up, as the number of rough sleepers has flatlined in recent years.

Washington DC is the latest city to be gripped by the homelessness crisis in the US.

Homelessness in California has surged a staggering 16.4 per cent in the past twelve months, meaning more than 140,000 California residents are without shelter on any given night.

Homelessness in California makes up more than a fifth of the entire homeless population across the US.

The epidemic has been used by Donald Trump to slam his political opponents.

He tweeted in December that homelessness was ‘easy’ to fix and that the governors of California and New York, where the issue is also rife, should ‘call and ‘politely’ ask for help.’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson rejected a housing aid request from Newson and mayors from the state’s 13 biggest cities, which asked for additional resources to fight homelessness, including 50,000 housing vouchers for the poor.

In December, California officials announced plans to channel almost $12 million in emergency money into clearing a mile-long homeless encampment that has grown to more than 200 people on a popular bike trail and is deemed a public health emergency after reports of it being rat-infested.

The $11.63 million plan was approved by Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors to provide housing and other services to those living in the encampment of tents and makeshift shelters along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The funding includes around $7 million for county officials to buy existing multi-bedroom units and also to open at least two ‘indoor-outdoor’ shelters where people can hook up recreational vehicles and have safe parking spots if living in their cars.

There will also be protected areas for people to sleep outdoors if they refuse to come inside.

The vote came amid growing complaints from residents and businesses about squalid, unsanitary conditions, including rats and other pests and a rash of used needles in the area.

Sonoma County isn’t the only part of the State where homelessness is rife.

A Guardian investigation found that homelessness had increased 16% in Los Angeles, 17% in San Francisco, 42% in San Jose, 47% in Oakland, and 52% in Sacramento county in the last year, with many people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

The issue has perhaps hit headlines most in San Francisco where the makeshift tents and cardboard boxes are at stark odds with the global brands of Silicon Valley. Residents have resorted to erecting plywood slabs over alleyways and placing large boulders on sidewalks to keep homeless citizens from setting up camp.

Several neighbors combined a few hundred dollars to buy the boulders and placed them in a row near street curbs.

A spokeswoman from the San Francisco Public Works department said the city was not involved in the boulder placement and originally said they would not remove the boulders because they weren’t blocking the main walkway.

This response angered advocates who said the boulder placement was ‘anti-homeless architecture’.

Authorities eventually removed the boulders after saying they posed a road safety hazard.

Homelessness in Los Angeles grabbed headlines last month when Californian authorities had to dismantle a mammoth three-story tree house inhabited by 100 rough sleepers.

Authorities worked to remove the encampment, which is located on a 34-acre stretch of designated parkland that is said to be at high risk of flooding and brush fires.

Images of the dismantling were posted by the California Highway Patrol, whose officers stood watch to make sure that the sanitation workers were not harmed during the removal process.

One of the encampment’s residents, Jackie Canez said she has lived in the basin with her boyfriend for six years. She became teary-eyed as she described the pain of having to leave.

‘Depression, anxiety led us to the streets and we ended up staying here because we found a permanent spot,’ said Canez.

When the hazmat crews began clearing up the area, Canez started frantically searching for her two cats.

‘They’re going to come in and remove belongings that I can’t move, he can’t move, and I have two cats,’ an emotional Canez said.