Roy Hodgson reveals Premier League bosses in agreement that season must be finished

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed Premier League bosses want the season to be finished amid the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League action will not return until April 30 at the very earliest due to fears over coronavirus. However, it’s understood games are more likely to return in the summer – and behind closed doors.

There is a fear the season will not be finished, with the current standings deciding who wins the title and who’s relegated. That would see Liverpool win their first Premier League title, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich would be relegated. However, Hodgson says Premier League bosses all agree the season must be finished properly, even if games are crammed into a short period of time. Hodgson said: “Everybody is surely missing the game enormously, and like us, I’m sure they will be hopeful that every effort is being placed on bringing it back as soon as possible, once it’s safe to do so.

“Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season. We don’t want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted. “Ideally our players would have three or four weeks’ minimum to prepare for the first match back, but I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that timeframe. “It might mean extra restrictions at our place of work – the training ground – for example. “It may also mean that we have to play our nine remaining matches in a shorter period of time than we normally would have done, and subsequently receive a shorter break between the seasons.