Royal crisis: How coronavirus could see Prince Harry and Prince Andrew in power

PRINCE HARRY and Prince Andrew have both completely stepped down from their royal duties – but the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York could still be called upon as a Counsellors of State and act as part of a group of five senior royals wielding all the powers of the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation on Sunday evening, when she gave a heartening speech that tackled the country’s struggles amid the coronavirus crisis. Her Majesty is thought to be in good health, and observed strict distancing protocol to film her historic televised address. However, the national crisis has affected the Royal Family personally, as heir to the throne Prince Charles tested positive for the virus last month.

Now recovered from his reportedly mild symptoms, both Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are self-isolating in Scotland. Added to this, the 93-year-old Queen is in one of the most at-risk categories, as the NHS advises that people over 70 are particularly vulnerable. There are mechanisms that would kick into gear if Her Majesty were to need time away from her duties as monarch in order to recover from an illness. However, the protocol would place Prince Harry and Prince Andrew in an unprecedented position.

With his exit from the Royal Family earlier this year, Prince Harry has given up the use of his HRH title, his military appointments, and his right to represent the Queen in any official capacity as a member of the Royal Family. Prince Andrew, meanwhile, was told by the Queen to step down last November, after Her Majesty was forced to step in over criticism of the Duke of York’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, despite completely stepping down from their roles, under UK law Harry and Andrew still have a crucial hereditary right that could see him wield considerable power. If Her Majesty were temporarily incapacitated, both Harry and Andrew still have the right to become a Counsellor of State.

The Cabinet Manual, published in October 2011 is “a guide to laws, conventions and rules on the operation of government”. The guidelines set out what happens if the Queen should become unwell or otherwise unable to fulfil her duties as monarch. A Regency is established if the sovereign becomes incapacitated for a long period of time, however there are a different set of rules if the Queen were to be temporarily debilitated. The guidelines state: “When the sovereign is absent from the country for a short period or temporarily incapacitated or for some definite cause not available, his or her functions are delegated to Counsellors of State.

“These are currently the sovereign’s spouse and the four nearest in line to the throne. “Two or more Counsellors of State may exercise any of the functions of the sovereign except the powers to grant any rank, title or dignity of the peerage, or to signify royal assent to any amendment to the Act of Settlement 1700 or royal style and titles.” Under these rules, the five Counsellors of State currently would include Prince Philip as the Queen’s husband, Prince Charles and Prince William. However, Prince Harry is next in line after his brother, meaning that the Duke of Sussex is in the highly unusual position of having renounced all his royal privileges, yet still in law having obligations of state.

Although Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are all closer in line to the throne than their uncle, they would not be able to take on any responsibilities of the monarch until they are 18 years old. This means that, if Her Majesty were unwell and needed her Counsellors of State to temporarily take over, Harry could, in tandem with another Counsellor, potentially have the right to exercise any of her powers except granting titles. Her Majesty does have the right to make decisions about who she wants to be a Counsellor of State, as she requested in 1952 that the Queen Mother be added to the list of Counsellors. However, as Harry and Andrew currently retain all their rights in the line of succession, it would be highly unusual for the Queen to bar them from any duties linked to those rights.

Both princes could technically renounce their succession rights, which would also be highly irregular. As things stand currently, although Harry is no longer using his HRH honorific as requested by the Queen, he is technically still in possession of the title, which denotes a close blood relation to the monarch. The Counsellor of State rules also mean that Prince Andrew would have the right to take up the honour, even though he too has resigned from royal duties. The Duke of York stepped down from his royal patronages and official duties, but currently still retains all his military appointments and honours. He too retains his succession rights and, unlike Harry and Meghan, his HRH title. The Royal Family’s website states at the moment: “The current Counsellors of State are The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and The Duke of York.”