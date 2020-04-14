Royal Family’s trump card exposed: Simple way Palace can nullify Meghan and Harry’s exit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the Royal Family could soon be nullified through one of Buckingham Palace’s aces – Prince William’s children, according to an unearthed report.

Meghan and Harry have dominated the royal headlines since their shock declaration of independence back in January. The Queen took a hard stance when negotiating the rules of their new status in an effort to protect and preserve the monarchy. However, royal fans still fear the Sussexes could undermine the crown by commercialsing the monarchy or exposing what life is really like behind the closed Palace doors – but Buckingham Palace has an ace up its sleeve.

The Atlantic’s staff writer Caitlin Flanagan explained back in March how she thought Meghan and Harry had “overplayed their hand” for several reasons. She wrote: “The couple’s future isn’t certain. “They are hugely appealing and glamorous. Everyone in Hollywood is eager to host them. “The first few years of this plan are going to be heady.” Indeed, Disney Plus has already released a documentary ‘Elephant’, which Meghan is the voiceover for.

Harry is also said to be in negotiations with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mini-series about mental health, and spoke at a private JP Morgan event earlier this year. However, Ms Flanagan pointed out that this will be temporary. She explained: “But — as Harry has often said — as soon as William’s three children become old enough to emerge as individual figures, the klieg lights will immediately turn to them.” Royal biographer Angela Levin recalled a conversation with the royal in her 2018 book, ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’, where he acknowledged he would only be relevant for a short period of time. She wrote: “He is in a rush to make his mark and seems to treat life as a race, too.”

He told the author: “I want to make something of my life. “I now feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before George and Charlotte take over and I’ve got to make the most of it.” Harry has a new competitor now as well — Prince Louis, who had not yet been born at the time of that conversation. The Sussexes have moved to LA in recent weeks and reportedly plan to make the most of their fame while the spotlight is still on them — especially as they hope to become truly financially independent within a year.

Yet, it will be difficult for the two of them to make the most of their royal status now the Queen has also stopped them from using the HRH titles. She also prevented them from using the trade name Sussex Royal. Prince Charles’ plan to streamline the monarchy will push the couple even further away from the Royal Family, as William’s children, who are above Harry in the line of succession, take the spotlight.