Royal feud: Piers Morgan claims Diana would hate Harry and William’s ‘cold’ greeting

PRINCE HARRY and Prince William had an awkward encounter at yesterday’s Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, prompting Piers Morgan to claim Princess Diana “would have hated this feud” between the brothers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their final royal engagement yesterday, as they joined other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The event marked the first time the Sussexes reunited with other members of the Royal Family since announcing their intention to “step back” as senior royals. The couple didn’t appear to be welcomed back with open arms, as a video clip shows Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, barely acknowledging Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan were shown to their seats at the church in London ahead of William and Kate’s arrival, and were already seated when the Cambridge’s arrived. Meghan was seen to mouth “hi” and gave a small wave to William and Kate as they took their seats. Harry also greeted his brother and sister-in-law by saying “hello” and smiling. But the Cambridge’s appeared to all but blank Meghan and Harry, only giving a slight nod in acknowledgement, before greeting Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

The encounter prompted Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan to hit out at the royal brothers. He said: “Not even a handshake between the brothers. Extraordinary. “Diana would have hated this feud.” Many social media users agreed the exchange appeared a little cold.

One person wrote: “Okay even I have to admit that looks cold. “They better had a meet up before so that this was only their second greeting during the day, because thats no way to greet a brother when you first see them.” Other users accused William and Kate of ignoring Meghan and Harry in what they described as a “painful” exchange. One person said: “OMG look at this! That looks like a blatant snub by William and Kate.”

Another person said: “This really upset me. William and Kate so rude.” But others pointed out there was likely a no hand shake policy due to the coronavirus outbreak. One person wrote: “Why would they shake hands when no hand shakes memo was put out.” Another person said: “Maybe it was because of the coronavirus.”