Royal fury: How Harry and William’s ‘extreme mood swings’ made them ‘worst enemy’

PRINCE HARRY and Prince William reportedly stunned their father Prince Charles once with their fiery tempers, leading the Duke of Cornwall to be reminded of his late wife Princess Diana’s tendency to have “extreme mood swings”, an unearthed biography claims.

Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal caused a stir among the Firm earlier this year. As he and Meghan Markle have tried to define their new roles over the last few months, a furious back and forth exchange between the Sussex household and Buckingham Palace ensued. Harry appeared to be enraged at the Firm’s treatment of the couple, particularly the Queen’s decision to strip him of his military appointments — and according to biographer Robert Jobson, the seemingly level-headed William has a temper too.

According to the author’s 2018 book, ‘Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes and Dreams’, the heir has been on the receiving end of his sons’ unpredictable nature. Mr Jobson added that “the level of belligerence Charles has encountered from his sons has shocked the Prince, as both boys have, on occasion, challenged him”. He also claimed that both of the younger royals displayed “alarming and irrational mood swings and temper[s] impossible to deal with”. A close source told Mr Jobson: “In that aspect of their nature, both princes are very much like their mother.” A former courtier added: “They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did.

“She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.” Over the years, many aides have claimed that Diana and Charles used to have furious rows, even in the early days of their marriage. Diana would regularly lose her temper over Charles’ close friendship and later romance with Camilla Parker Bowles.

William is thought to be less hot-headed than his younger brother. However, Mr Jobson explained: “William has even been known to speak firmly in his father’s face…reminiscent of his mother’s hot temper which Charles had to deal with on a regular basis during their marriage.” In the 2011 biography ’The Making of a Royal Romance ’ by author Katie Nicholl, William reportedly lost his temper in a game of “never have I ever” at a university party. He was furious when an ex-girlfriend, Carly Massy-Birch, revealed to his friendship group that he was dating Kate.

Ms Nicholl explained: “When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.” William is said to have “shot a thunderous look” at Ms Massy-Birch. He then muttered: “I can’t believe you just said that.” An insider told the author: “We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public.”