Royal fury: Senior royals ‘shocked and horrified’ by secrecy of Harry and Meghan’s LA move

TALKRADIO host Dan Wootton, who broke the news that Harry and Meghan had fled Canada to LA, has now revealed the “shock and horror” inside the Royal Family at the timing of the couple’s decision.

Leading members of the Royal Family are at a loss to explain why Harry and Meghan suddenly decided to quit Canada for LA. Several members of the royal members first found out about the move from the press, sparking outrage at the couple. Dan Wootton, who broke the news last Friday that Harry and Meghan had finally quit Canada and moved to Los Angeles, told talkRADIO on Monday that senior members of the Royal Family were stunned by the decision not to stay near the Queen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, he said: “I can tell you Samantha, that there was absolute shock and horror within the British Royal Family. “They were stunned Harry and Meghan had not at least temporarily decided to return to Frogmore Cottage, which is their luxury taxpayer-funded mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle “It would have meant they were close to the Queen and Prince Philip, who are self-isolating. “They would be in the same country as Prince Charles, after experiencing COVID-19.”

He added: “But I guess relations between members of the Royal Family are so strained that this couldn’t happen.” Both Harry and Meghan are said to be in lockdown in Hollywood, following Government advice with regards to the COVID-19 prevention measures. In response to the sudden LA move, President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the US would not provide security for Harry and Meghan. According to Nigel Farage, President Trump privately thought the couple’s recent behaviour was “an insult to the Queen and an act of selfishness”.

A spokesperson for the couple said they would use privately funded security arrangements. However, it remains unclear how they will fund security with one expert warning they could face a multi-million-dollar bill. One royal insider even claimed Meghan was terrified because of the financial pressure they are now under.