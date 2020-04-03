Royal heartbreak: Prince Charles and Camilla pay touching tribute to NHS workers

PRINCE CHARLES and Camilla paid tribute to NHs staff work tirelessly up and down the country in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Prince Charles and Camilla paid the tribe to health services workers from their separate self-isolation rooms in Scotland. The tribute came as Britons around the country applauded the NHS in their battle to treat the thousands of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Clarence House posted a video of the couple clapping on Instagram on Thursday. While the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, could be seen clapping from an open window of the 18th century properly, Charles, 71, stood in front of a wall of artwork in a separate room. The pair were tested for the virus on Monday. While the Prince’s came back positive on Wednesday, Camilla was give the all-clear.

According to Clarence House, Charles is back at his desk working, just a day after the announcement of his testing was made. The future king has been participating in phone meetings and video conferencing. It follows in the steps of other royals who have been forced to self-isolate. Earlier this week, the Queen held a telephone meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the pandemic and what the UK is doing to curb its spread. :

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently released video of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also applauding the NHS in the garden at their home. A video was also posted of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who clapped alongside their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and son, James, Viscount Severn. And, the Queen and Prince Philip were also filmed clapping and playing music at Windsor Castle, where they are currently self-isolating. After it was announced Prince Charles had tested positive, Buckingham Palace immediately released a statement attempting to calm any fears over the Queen’s health.

It read: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.” Charles is the first British royal to contract the disease and falls into one of the highest risk categories. Despite this, he is said to be in “good spirits” and bearing his illness well as he occupies himself with his work.

There has been much speculation that the Prince of Wales became infected with the virus after meeting Prince Albert of Monaco at a conference. The two princes attended an event for WaterAid in London on March 10, before Prince Albert became the first European monarch to be confirmed as having COVID-19 on March 19. Prince Albert has since denied that he was the source of Charles’ infection in a radio interview on Thursday.