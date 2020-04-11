Royal outrage: Meghan Markle considers acting offers ‘cheesy and beneath her’ claim

MEGHAN MARKLE is planning her return to acting and reportedly has her eyes on ‘breakout roles’ with Hollywood A-Listers.

A source told DailyMail.com that Meghan is only interested in offers from high profile directors. They said offers received thus far by the Suits actress had been considered “cheesy and beneath her”.

According to the paper Meghan is worried that critics will be hard on her upon her return to acting. As a result she’s looking to make sure that any projects she works on are with acclaimed directors. The insider source claimed that she’s specifically asked for Ava DuVernay to be involved in her next project. Miss DuVernay has directed movies like ‘Selma’ and ‘A Wrinkle In Time.’

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly received multiple offers already. The source has claimed however that “she thinks the majority of them are cheesy and beneath her”. So far Meghan Markle has been linked with Disney in terms of her next career move. She’s recently narrated a Disney’s documentary titled ‘Elephant’.

Reviews for the programme have generally been positive. The DailyMail.com source said: “Meghan is worried that she won’t be taken seriously as an actress. “Meghan has made it clear to her team that she will only work with A-list directors, but she doesn’t understand that this doesn’t necessarily mean they want to work with her. “This could end up being a very lengthy and tedious process because Meghan wants to control every aspect of whatever project she ends up doing.”

The source also revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry may go to Japan to film commercials. They explained: “One commercial could pay for their entire security team for the year. “Meghan likes the idea that only the creme de la creme of actors are offered this type of work. “She knows they need the money and is not entirely opposed to the idea.”