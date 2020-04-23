Royal POLL: Which royal is having the biggest impact on country during coronavirus? VOTE

MEMBERS of the Royal Family continue to work during the nationwide lockdown issued to stop the spread of coronavirus. But who do you think is having the biggest impact on the nation?

The Queen, Prince Charles and other senior royals are leading by example by carrying out as many royal engagements as they can from the safety of their homes. The monarch continues to receive the Government’s red box and, until the Prime Minister was hospitalised earlier this month, she was holding her weekly meeting with Boris Johnson over the phone.

The Queen has also issued several statements in the past month, in which she honoured the outstanding efforts made by the NHS staff, marked Maundy Thursday and boosted the country’s morale ahead of Easter Sunday. The monarch also delivered her fourth-ever national address to the country, filling Britons with hope as she promised the world will overcome this pandemic. The Queen’s commitment to the Crown continues to stun royal fans.

However, her children and grandchildren are also carrying out important work to help the country during the crisis. On April 3, Prince Charles became the first-ever royal to officially open a hospital via videolink, launching from his office in Scotland the NHS Nightingale building in London. During his speech, the Prince of Wales opened up on his experience with coronavirus, acknowledging he was one of the “lucky” people who suffered from relatively mild symptoms.

The heir apparent to the throne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, continue to keep in touch with their charities and support initiatives close to their hearts. The prince spoke in another video about the problems the lockdown could create to vulnerable and elderly people. The Duchess, on the other hand, has joined the thousands of volunteers actively helping Britons across the country and, earlier this month, called an 85-year-old to keep her company.

Princess Anne, one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family, continues to speak to work for the country and the Commonwealth. Yesterday, she spoke to Canadian Surgeon General and Commander, Major General Andrew Downes, as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Medical Services. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have taken to social media multiple times to reach out to Britons and provide help, through their patronages, to parents and carers among others. Earlier this week, Sophie was also photographed joining a team of chefs and preparing meals for NHS frontline workers.

Prince Andrew, who temporarily stepped back from royal duties, was photographed delivering care packages he prepared with Sarah Ferguson to the Thames Hospice in Windsor. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have been particularly active over the past month. On March 19, the couple visited the NHS 111 call centre in Croydon. They later pledged, through their Royal Foundation, to do everything they can to help frontline workers.