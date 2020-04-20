Royal resignation: From Meghan to Diana – Which royals have stepped back from duties?

THE Royal Family are no strangers to shake-ups and setbacks – here are some of the other royals who have removed themselves from the frontline.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties earlier this month after a drawn-out battle between themselves, the British media and the rest of the Royal Family. In a tell-all interview with ITV late in 2019, Prince Harry described the media attention on him and his wife takes him back to the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He said: “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash. “It takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.” In one of his last official appearances, the Prince said he had found “the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life” with Meghan, but he wanted to make it clear they were “not walking away”. He said: “The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change.” Here are some other royals who have taken a step back from public life:

Prince Andrew Unsurprisingly the now infamous son of the monarch was removed from public duties after his scandalous interview with BBC’s Emily Maitlis late last year. In a statement, he called the newly-focused attention a “major disruption to my family’s work” and said he had requested the Queen’s permission to “step back from public duties,” which she had granted. Prince Andrew had been brought up in conjunction with Jeffrey Epstein for a decade, and the Duke has been questioned on his friendship with the sex offender, who died in prison in August 2019. At the time Prince Andrew said he would comply with any proceedings and investigations made by the USA, although this has not yet happened.

Princess Diana Princess Diana was stripped of her royal styling as “Her Royal Highness” after completing her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

She retained the title Princess of Wales, however. The bigger break was with Diana's relationship to the Royal Family; while she was still the mother of the future King of England and was regarded as a formal part of the family. Diana also took part in a tell-all interview following her departure, sparking speculation that Meghan may do the same, although this has not been confirmed.

King Edward VIII In 1936, King Edward VIII was forced to abdicate his throne when he decided to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. At the time, the Church of England disapproved of marriage to divorced partners, and as the figurehead of the Church as King, Edward had to abide by its rules. The event paved the way for King George VI and subsequently his eldest daughter Queen Elizabeth II. Once he was no longer king, Edward became Duke of Windsor and lived in exile in France with his wife, and did not undertake any royal duties.

Sarah Ferguson Six years after marrying Prince Andrew, it was announced that he and Sarah were to separate. Following their divorce in 1996, Fergie kept hold of her Duchess of York title but no longer held any royal privileges. Despite their separation, they have remained close friends, with both living together in Windsor. In November 2019, Ferguson defended her former husband, calling him a “true and real gentleman” after he came under intense scrutiny following his car crash BBC interview. Since leaving the Royal Family, the Duchess has hosted her own talk show, became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and authored children’s books.

