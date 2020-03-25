Royal revelation: Kate Middleton reveals a surprise favourite of Prince Louis- what is it?

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE has given a rare insight into one Prince Louis’ favourite things – what is it?

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William don’t often share insights into their children’s lives, but recently Kate gave a sneak-peek into Prince Louis favourites. Prince Louis has not been seen in public much and doesn’t often accompany his parents to royal duties due to his young age.

On Monday night, Kate hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace, honouring her patronage Place2Be‘s 25th anniversary. During the event, there were two school choirs which performed to commemorate the school-based mental health support. Kate is passionate about mental health and since her patronage of Place2Be began in 2013, she has helped to shine a spotlight on the importance of children’s mental health. Chatting with the choir, two children revealed it was their birthdays and Kate joked it was she who should be singing to them.

Then she revealed a rather surprising song was one of Prince Louis’ favourites. The young royal reportedly loves the classic song “Happy Birthday”. However, Louis, one, missed out on the choirs’ performance as Kate revealed he was “tucked up in bed”. Louis won’t have to wait long to hear his favourite song sung to him, as the tot turns two on April 23, next month.

Prince Louis reportedly loves to sing and dance, with Kate having previously revealed she takes her youngest child to a musical toddler playgroup. The Mail on Sunday reported: “Kate attends the weekly Monkey Music sessions with 1-year-old Prince Louis.” The Duchess reportedly gets “stuck in” during the mother and baby class. Despite not being seen much recently, Kate has revealed a few of Louis’ favourites and recent milestones he has hit.

Kate recently spoke of her son’s favourite foods saying: “Louis absolutely loves beetroot”. Kate told TV chef and baker Mary Berry during the Christmas TV special A Berry Royal Christmas: “We grow our own vegetables. “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favourite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot.” It was then Mary cooked a beetroot and chocolate cake especially for Louis saying: “I want to create a recipe with the young prince in mind.”

Soon Kate will be busy in the kitchen as she admitted she loves making cake, saying she cooks her children’s birthday cakes from scratch. She told Mary: “I love making the cake. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.” Mary Berry holds a special place in the Cambridge’s hearts as not only does Kate follow her recipes, but Prince Louis also had a connection.