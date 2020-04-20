Royal sadness: How baby Archie will miss out on one major royal tradition

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle are adjusting to their new life in Los Angeles, after leaving their senior royal roles behind. But why will Archie miss out on one major royal tradition?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have left royal life behind and are setting up a home in North America. The couple are reportedly in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, close to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The couple are preparing to set up their charitable foundation, which will be named Archewell, a name inspired by their son. Speaking to The Telegraph, the Sussexes said the name of their charitable foundation was inspired by the word “Arche”, which also influenced the name of their firstborn son, Archie. Meghan and Harry said: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.” But what major royal tradition will Archie miss out on? With travel restrictions in place and many countries on lockdown, the Sussexes will remain in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. This means Archie will not be able to see his grandmother the Queen on her birthday.

The Queen turns 94 on April 21, but her youngest great-grandson will not be there. The Queen will more than likely spend her birthday with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, where the pair are self-isolating. A major event for the Queen’s birthday has also been postponed – with Trooping the Colour having to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Trooping the Colour was due to take place on June 13, but will now not be going ahead.

The Palace said a number of alternatives were being discussed. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. “A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.” Trooping the Colour is the annual national celebration of the Queen’s official birthday and is traditionally staged during June.

The event famously features a gathering of the royal family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to acknowledge the crowds in The Mall. Trooping also attracts thousands of spectators – friends and family of the soldiers taking part in the military spectacle – who fill stands around Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall where the event is staged. Prince Louis appeared on the balcony for the first time last year, but Archie will more than likely miss out this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. Archie will also not likely see his father’s side of the family on his own birthday if the lockdown continues.